SWANTON — Warner Hodgson’s design for a revitalized Marble Mill Park drew nothing but praise after the consulting firm’s final presentation Tuesday night.
Consultants based the presented design on community feedback from multiple public presentations starting in June.
Warner Hodgson’s Amy Houghton said the firm’s guiding principle in the redesign was improving access to the park.
“There’s a lot more to the park than you realize,” she said.
Warner Hodgson’s design includes multiple paths designed to help the community take advantage of what’s really there at Marble Mill Park, from a river walk loop around athletic courts to beach access, a scenic overlook and a trail through the central park, which seems scarcely explored now.
Most of the public comment at consultants’ last Marble Mill presentation concerned athletic fields on site. Several residents told consultants they wanted to keep the ability to play basketball there, while residents brought up the possibility of pickleball courts at every project presentation since June.
Warner Hodgson’s final design includes one tennis court and one basketball court. Houghton that leaves enough space for two to three pickleball courts, which are smaller than tennis or basketball courts.
The designed beach access would be just a few moments’ walk from there, a clearing leading to stone and carpeted access near the water which could also serve as a fishing location.
The river walk and a trail into the forested area of the park could be either asphalt or crushed stone allowing for biking and skateboarding.
Consultants imagined a sculpture welcoming visitors to the park. Houghton suggested a Native American sculpture connected to the area’s Abenaki history.
Warner Hodgson’s design includes multiple safety improvements: parking lots on either side of the road, since the park actually continues to the other side of Vermont Route 78, dead ahead of the Depot Street bridge, a crosswalk between the two and a pedestrian light — which prompted a “Yay!” from the audience — possibly at the top of the hill near Merchants Row to warn oncoming traffic to slow down.
There may even be the possibility to run some kind of path under the Depot Street bridge in the not-too-distant future. Reg Beliveau Jr., Swanton’s village manager, said the bridge is due for renovation, that it was built in 1961 and is showing its age. Beliveau said village officials are coordinating that project with the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.
Elisabeth Nance, Swanton’s economic development coordinator, noted the Marble Mill Park project could factor into a forthcoming feasibility study to improve Merchants Row traffic. The Vermont Agency of Transportation granted the village funding for the study this summer through its Bike and Pedestrian Program.
Consultants imagined locals spending short lunch breaks in the park, walking down the hill to the designed overlook and taking in the Missisquoi River over lunch.
The consultants also recommended seasonal boat rental so visitors can head out on the river from the park.
Public comments at the initial project presentation in June led consultants to focus on Americans with Disabilities Act access — for example an ADA-accessible sidewalk to the scenic overlook.
Piper Buczkowski said wheelchairs can’t get through stone dust in her experience, after consultants said stone dust could be a possible path material. Houghton said she’d look into that.
Consultants recommended runoff mitigation improvements they said will improve the Missisquoi’s water quality — for example, Houghton said negotiations are already underway for a gravel wetland in a portion of the park’s forested area.
Warner Hodgson’s design includes an open air pavilion. Houghton said that space could be used for events, and nearby greenspace, an open lawn abutting the riverside treeline, could hold event spillover.
The design also includes naturalistic play areas for kids.
Adam Paxman asked about possible lighting in the park. Houghton said the design includes “fairly minimal” lighting, mostly at pedestrian-level, based on the maybe counterintuitive theory that lighting invites people to an area and that not lighting areas where people aren’t wanted might be best for safety.
But Houghton also said consultants could redesign the lighting to carry all the way through the park.
She said consultants imagined marble slabs denoting each park area.
“They would speak to the character and the history of the site,” Houghton said.
The dozen-or-so members of the public in attendance seemed enthusiastic about the plan, maybe even more so after the consultants’ practical recommendations for funding, like logical phasing — stormwater and electric improvements, anything that involves digging into the ground, first, followed by a prioritized list of improvements.
Consultants said they will finalize the plan, including all the materials they used throughout their work on the project as well as a specific list of funding resources, right down to individual grants, that could guide the community in bringing Warner Hodgson’s design to life.
Attendees also gave Betsy Fournier a round of applause, who headed the project from initial conversations over revitalizing the park to organizing a steering committee and hiring Warner Hodgson using a state municipal planning grant.
Fournier told the Messenger she’s excited about the practicality of the plan.
“It’s all stuff we can actually do,” she said.