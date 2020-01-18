ST. ALBANS – According to a new report from the state of Vermont, 2019 saw the greatest amount of phosphorus runoff blocked from entering the Lake Champlain watershed since the state passed its Clean Water Act four years ago.
Released Thursday, the state’s annual Clean Water Initiative performance report suggests that state and federal funding paired with the state’s water quality regulations prevented as much as 16.4 metric tons of phosphorus from entering the Lake Champlain Basin in 2019.
The report looks at state funds directed toward water quality projects, both through grant programs and loan funds, and the way those funds had been used to leverage federal funding.
Projects supported exclusively through federal funds or private organizations are absent from the report, suggesting some of the impacts noted in the Clean Water Initiative’s report could actually be higher than what is reported.
Overall, state officials appeared positive about where the state was in reaching its mandated water quality goals.
In a statement issued announcing the release of the Clean Water Initiative’s progress report, Gov. Phil Scott said he was “pleased to see that state financial investments and the hard work of many public and private partners are paying off in the improved health of waterways around Vermont.”
While Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore agreed there was positive progress in the Lake Champlain watershed, she warned there was still an extensive amount of work needed before the state would achieve its federally mandated water quality goals.
“Lake Champlain is a large complex natural system that has been impacted by phosphorus pollution for decades and it will take many years of steadfast stewardship for the lake to recover,” Moore said in a statement. “This report provides intermediate measures of progress that indicate... that we are on the right track and the collective efforts of local, state and federal organizations are making a difference.”
In total, Vermont has spent roughly $138 million on water quality projects since the 2016 fiscal year.
Well over half of those funds – more than $84 million – has been directed toward water quality projects within the Lake Champlain Basin, where the state is under federal orders to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the lake’s watershed.
Phosphorus is a necessary nutrient for plant growth and often found in fertilizers.
When the nutrient enters waterways, however, it can also support blooms of sometimes toxic cyanobacteria more commonly known as “blue-green algae,” creating health risks and environmental challenges for affected bodies of water.
Another $37 million in state funds was committed to water quality projects in the Connecticut River Basin, where the state is obligated by the Long Island Sound Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) agreement to reduce nitrogen pollution leaching into the Connecticut River.
Projects in the Hudson River Basin and the Lake Memphremagog Basin, have, in total, received $11 million and nearly $5 million, respectively, since the passage of the Clean Water Act.
Within the Lake Champlain Basin, state funds appear evenly divided among projects for stymieing the flow of phosphorus into the watershed.
Agriculture, identified in the Lake Champlain TMDL agreement as the single largest source of phosphorus within the Lake Champlain Basin, received nearly a third of the state funds applied to Vermont’s share of the Lake Champlain’s watershed.
Those funds supported infrastructure on farms and the adoption of agricultural practices designed to slow or negate the loss of phosphorus from farmlands. State funding also supported outreach programs for supporting farmers through those transitions.
Statewide, the amount of phosphorus reduced by shifting agricultural practices reached an all-time high in 2019, with the Clean Water Initiative’s report suggesting 2019 saw agricultural projects prevent 2,700 kilograms of phosphorus from washing into the Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog basins – the only two where phosphorus reductions can be recorded at this time.
As noted in the report, agricultural practices tend to be among the most cost-effective practices for reducing the amount of phosphorus runoff entering state waters. Those projects can have a shorter lifespan than larger infrastructure projects, however.
Regardless of how cost-effective practices may be depending on land use, the state is under federal obligations through the Lake Champlain TMDL to reduce the amount of phosphorus runoff from virtually all types of land use within the Lake Champlain Basin.
Almost all of the phosphorus reductions reported within the Lake Champlain Basin came from agricultural practices, according to a TMDL progress report attached to the Clean Water Initiative’s report.
The majority of phosphorus reductions within the Lake Champlain Basin were attributed to federal funds leveraged within the watershed, with the majority of those funds – as much as 66 percent – coming courtesy of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
According to the report, those federal contributions totaled almost $20 million paid directly to agricultural producers during the 2019 fiscal year.
While only a fraction of those reductions came from regulation programs like stormwater permits, required agricultural practices and wastewater discharge permitting, the report predicts the impacts of those regulations will “grow significantly” as additional programs are rolled out in subsequent years.
Roughly a quarter of the funding directed to the Lake Champlain Basin was directed at wastewater treatment facilities, which are required by law to optimize their operations for phosphorus removal.
According to the state’s Clean Water Project Explorer, the single most expensive wastewater project within the Lake Champlain Basin were ongoing upgrades to the wastewater plant in St. Albans, currently undergoing an $18 million retrofit with a $3 million upgrade specifically targeting phosphorus.
According to the report, in the time between the original TMDL agreement and the updated TMDL agreement formalized in 2016, actual phosphorus loading from wastewater facilities in the Lake Champlain Basin remained well below the allocations permitted under both drafts of the TMDL agreement.
The Clean Water Investments report also notes that another third of the funding directed at the Lake Champlain Basin went into the developed lands sector – improvements for managing runoff from more densely developed areas and roadways – and another 8 percent of the funding allocated toward Lake Champlain went to preserving and improving existing natural resources.
While the investment report noted overall progress within the Lake Champlain Basin, the report warns there could be additional factors driving phosphorus runoff and ensuing cyanobacteria blooms that lie out of the state’s control.
According to the report, climate change – the well-documented warming of the climate following the Industrial Revolution – is expected to exacerbate conditions leading to cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain, with the Agency of Natural Resources already reporting blooms occurring earlier in the year and persisting later into fall.
Climate change is also expected to bring more frequent precipitation events, increasing the threats imposed by stream bank and road erosion, and increasing the chances for phosphorus to run into waterways and ultimately leak into Lake Champlain.
Changing land use, from urbanized and suburbanized population growth in Northwest Vermont to the continued decline of agriculture in a landscape once dominated by farms, could also affect the state’s ability to address water quality issues.
The Clean Water Initiative’s performance report and an online dataset for exploring clean water projects are available online at the Dept. of Environmental Conservation’s website.