SWANTON – Every Monday evening, a parade of flashing lights weaves through Swanton, passing through neighborhoods across the village and town in honor of any Swanton child turning a year older that week.
According to comments on the Swanton Police Dept. (SPD)’s Facebook page, kids are almost always overjoyed to wave back at the passing convoy of emergency vehicles, a fact comment writers regularly underscore with more than a few exclamation points and hearts.
With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many in Swanton stuck at home, members of the SPD have looked for creative ways to reach out to the community, according to SPD chief Leonard “Joey” Stell.
That brainstorming has culminated in everything from weekly children’s book readings broadcasts by Stell to a steady SPD presence supporting the Meals on Wheels program in Swanton and their requisite check-ins on some of Swanton’s most vulnerable residents.
It’s the weekly birthday parades, however, that have become the centerpiece in SPD’s outreach to its community, earning, according to the chief, “nothing but positive comments” from people in town.
The idea, according to Stell, originally came courtesy of SPD’s own Sgt. Chad Parah, which the sergeant apparently picked up from another police department.
Stell said he was immediately taken by Parah’s idea.
“I loved it,” Stell told the Messenger earlier this week. “Anything we can do to bring about a happy, smiling face within our community when people are in these extreme circumstances where people are under lockdown and confined to their homes.”
Since late April, a convoy of Swanton police and fire department vehicles have taken to the streets every Monday and paraded past the homes of Swanton children who would have quieter birthday celebrations this year due to the state’s mass gathering restrictions issued to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
After their first run through Swanton, the weekly parade was joined full-time by Missisquoi Valley Rescue and more periodically by private companies like Swanton’s TDI Repair & Towing.
According to Stell, the weekly excursions through town have been a valuable chance to remind people in Swanton that, in Stell’s words, “there are still people out there for you.”
“We need to bring about social contact but in a social distancing way, so people don’t feel alone,” Swanton’s police chief said. “I think that’s an important message that everybody has to understand, that just because there’s a stay at home order, doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be making contact with friends, families and loved ones in a socially distant way.”
There have also been benefits for Swanton’s emergency service providers, according to Stell, ranging from allowing newcomers to learn the layout of some of Swanton’s more far-flung roads to the morale boost that can comes from smiling kids waving from the side of the road.
“I think the fact that we’re able to help these kids out while they can’t celebrate their birthdays the way they want to gives an increased boost of morale for the police department, the fire department and ambulances,” Stell said.
Like most police departments in Vermont, SPD currently has a policy in place looking to limit officers’ interactions with the public to both protect the department from possible infections and prevent members of the department from inadvertently spreading COVID-19 around the community.
It’s meant that much of the department’s interactions with the public have been managed over phones or from a distance, though SPD’s policy still calls for an in-person response during more immediate emergencies and other major incidents.
Apart from the parades, however, the department has managed to keep up an albeit socially-distant presence in the community in other ways, as well.
Since the start of the pandemic, members of Swanton’s police department have supported the Meals on Wheels program and provided the daily check-ins with Meals on Wheels’ more vulnerable clients that the service has had to put on hold due to the pandemic.
The department’s chief has also made a point of reading a children’s book every week over Facebook, something Stell said he’d hope would entertain younger kids now home from school because of the pandemic and help encourage reading among children.
“It’s helping to reiterate the fact that literacy is important but also, at the same time, showing children that we’re here for them and we care about them,” Stell said. “If it puts a smile on a child’s face, so be it.”
Stell’s repertoire of books comes courtesy of a counterpart in another emergency services unit who volunteered to donate their own books to the chief after they saw Stell’s first “story time” had the chief reading to kids from an eBook on Amazon.
Now, every Monday, the chief pulls a book from his small library of children’s books and streams himself reading, stopping occasionally to display the book’s pages and pictures to the webcam.
Weekly stories can vary wildly, from a counting tale starring Frozen‘s Olaf to the Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees’s Griaffes Can’t Dance, a story wherein the titular giraffe makes a point to prove the book’s title wrong. Stell said he simply pulls a book that catches his eye from his library every Monday.
While maybe not as public as the weekly parades through town, Stell’s weekly readings haven’t gone unnoticed. His streams are frequently met with thanks from parents and, in response to one reading, even a handwritten letter from a Swanton child who was grateful for the chief’s reading of Little Blue Truck Leads the Way.
Stell doesn’t see an end to either the parades or his weekly story time anytime soon, with the chief saying the former would happen “as long as our community wants us to do it” and noting the latter wasn’t “a heroic effort” despite its positive response from the community.
In the meantime, Stell said he hoped people in the community would keep in mind that, while “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel… we still need to be respectful and have some social distancing.”
He also added that he hoped people in Swanton remembered that “we’re all in this together” and, maybe more importantly for the chief, that the town’s emergency service providers would always be there for the community.
“We’re here for them,” Stell said.