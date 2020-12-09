SAINT ALBANS — Since early November, cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Vermont. In the next three weeks, local positive cases are expected to increase by 50 percent.
The Messenger spoke with Dr. John Minadeo, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medical Center, to find out how the hospital is handling the current surge and preparing for a potential continued increase throughout the winter.
Minadeo said NMC has enough personnel and PPE to manage current demand.
He could not underscore enough how important it is for community members to stay home, wear a mask and to social distance, so healthcare workers can stay healthy.
Q: How has the November surge in COVID-19 cases impacted the hospital?
A: We’ve gone back to our most restrained visitor policy that we had at the height of our incident command, in the spring.
Our volume of patients has increased, specifically in the outpatient world. There hasn’t been a significant impact on our inpatient capacity, so we’ve been able to maintain our normal operations in our operating room and on our floors.
But the increased rate of infection in the community has increased contact tracing and therefore calls into the outpatient primary care and urgent care departments.
This has required those outpatients units to conduct more testing. Our curbside testing has dramatically increased.
Q: Do you have enough supplies — test kits, PPE, etc. — to conduct that increased volume of testing?
A: Yes, we do.
Early on, when we were in incident command, we were having difficulty with our supply chains for testing and for PPE, but we had that lull in the summertime and I think everybody ramped up and we were able to order ahead. We seem to be in good supply at this time.
Q: How is the hospital preparing for a projected holiday-related increase in cases?
A: What we know is the hospitalizations lag behind the positives by about five to seven days or so, and then mortality follows. We are hoping not to have an impatient surge, but are preparing and expecting to because of the holidays.
We’ve been meeting regularly to revise and review our surge plan based on our physical capacity — where would COVID patients go, where would we cohort them, what rooms would we use — and then how would we staff them.
If it becomes a large enough number, we might have to stop doing some procedures in order to be able to have the space and the staff needed to care for COVID patients. Elective surgeries would be the first to be cut back.
We’re prepared to open up an alternate care site at Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center with beds if need be.
Q: Would you have enough staff to accommodate an increase of patients in need of intensive care?
A: If patients are significantly ill and are requiring intubation and proning and intensive care, that changes the calculation quite a bit. That obviously requires more staff and more PPE observers to make sure our staff are safe.
We feel very good about the space and staff needs that we have for at least the volumes we had previously. If they’re a bit more, I think we’re still good.
If we start bumping up against that threshold, we’ll have to go into our incident command structure and decide how we’re going to meet those needs.
Q: How have hospital staff been dealing with the increased risk of infection outside of work, in their own community?
A: We’re all concerned about the possibility of being short-staffed because of staff being exposed outside of work and having to quarantine.
I think our staff are careful and know the consequences of not following the guidelines. We have immense pride in our staff and the dedication they have shown. We all put in long hours. There’s no time when we’re not impressed by how our staff rise to the occasion.
To date, we haven’t had to restrict any kind of care because of short staffing based on contact tracing, but it is a concern and it’s something that we talk about all the time.
