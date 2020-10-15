ENOSBURGH – Police are investigating reports of a possible gunshot fired near the home of Rep. Felisha Leffler, R – Enosburgh, Thursday morning.
According to a statement from the Vermont State Police (VSP), Leffler reported being awoken by the sound of a gunshot shortly around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said there were no injuries reported and, as of the time of VSP issuing a statement Thursday evening, there was “no additional evidence of a gunshot beyond the sound that was heard, such as obvious signs of damage to the residence.”
According to police, Leffler reported receiving a post card calling for her arrest the day before hearing a gunshot outside her home. The post card had been reported to Vermont Capitol Police, according to VSP’s statement.
A VSP investigation assisted by Capitol Police was reported ongoing as of Thursday evening.
In a statement shared over her official social media, Leffler said her porch camera recorded a car passing by her house with the “distinct sound of a shot” and said the post card she received demanded her arrest for “un-American behavior.”
“The only un-American behavior I can find is someone that prefers anonymous threats and scare tactics over working with me on the issues,” she wrote. “It’s unnerving that this is what politics, especially local politics, is stooping to.”
I want to have a bit of a moment to talk about Un-American behavior. Yesterday I received a post card. Almost the same...Posted by State Representative Felisha Leffler on Thursday, October 15, 2020
Several legislators, including Vermont’s Speaker of the House, Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D – South Hero, have reported receiving similar letters calling for their arrest, according to a recent VTDigger report.
Police are asking that anyone with information related to the gunshot reported Thursday morning contact VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Leffler is currently running for reelection to represent the towns of Enosburgh and Montgomery in the Vermont House of Representatives, a position she’s held since her election in 2018.
