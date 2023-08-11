This week's collection of photos from the Saint Albans Messenger archives came with a special surprise:
A second envelope, full of photos from Swanton's summer festival of 1973.
The festival featured a parade with the community band from Rouses Point, New York, a local girl scout troop and other community organizations.
There were also images of revelry with some folks enjoying amusement park rides and others watching clowns perform.
According to a 2017 article from the Messenger, the festival began in 1959 before ending in 2003. The 25th festival in 1984 drew 20,000 people.
We hope this week's collection of photos inspires folks to remember their communities' pasts and possibly enjoy a walk down memory lane.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at the NEW email for this project, archives@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3.
We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.