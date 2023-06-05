ENOSBURG — The Vermont Dairy Festival drew thousands to Enosburg over the weekend for milk, music and more.
The 67th annual festival celebrated the region’s dairy industry and agricultural sector and was organized by the Enosburg Lions Club.
The festival is the primary fundraiser for the club, a community service organization that donates money and volunteer time to local food shelves, school supply drives, the Enosburg Public Library and Enosburg Recreation.
All weekend long, musical acts belted out country classics and rock hits, while cheers and laughs rang out from the midway amusements. Concessions offered fair food, local baked goods, and of course — cold cartons of milk.
The parade on Saturday drew floats, bands and walkers of all ages. Pig races, milking competitions and bingo games had spectators craning for a good look.
On Sunday, festival-goers participated in the annual Milk Run, a fun run and walk through the heart of dairy country. A church service in the park, pedal pulls, a car show and live music also kept folks entertained.
