Who we're writing about today: Lauralee Wilson, a math coach at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School
What did she do? She was recently announced as a runner-up for this year’s Vermont Teacher of the Year award. According to a news release from Vermont’s Agency of Education, Wilson was a “distinguished finalist” in the running for the Vermont Teacher of the Year award.
What did the award recognize? According to Vermont’s education agency, the annual teaching award celebrates “an outstanding teacher who represents the thousands of excellent educators in our state, demonstrating leadership to peers by defining quality and rigor and support by sharing collaborative professional knowledge.”
Who won the award? For this current school year, Colchester High School’s Susan Rosato was ultimately heralded as Vermont’s Teacher of the Year in an announcement that celebrated the Colchester teacher, who helped expand her school’s English Learner program, as a “passionate advocate for equity in education.”
What her principal had to say: Reached by email for comments late last week, Georgia’s elementary school principal Steve Emery responded by sharing quotes from the letter of recommendation he wrote for Wilson’s nomination. According to Emery, Wilson “presents a culture that supports a sense of belonging for all.”
“It is the relationships she constructs that is the foundational practice of her work,” he said, adding that Wilson “creates student learning opportunities that enhance and promote engagement, fun and meaningful work, thus resulting in students deeply explaining their understanding and learning.”
Were there other runner ups? According to the Agency of Education, Elizabeth Nolan, a music teacher at the Edmunds Elementary School in Burlington, was selected as the formal “runner up” to the Vermont Teacher of the Year award.
Joining Georgia’s Wilson as a “distinguished finalist” for the award was Rebecca Ebel, a special education teacher at the Vergennes Union High School.
