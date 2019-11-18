SWANTON – During their annual meeting in Swanton last week, the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) hosted both state environmental and agriculture officials for updates on achieving federally mandated water quality goals in Vermont.
Among the most significant updates for 2019, according to both FNLC’s leadership and state officials, was the passage of Act 76, a clean water funding bill signed into law this year that established a new division in the Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and rerouted funding toward state water quality goals.
Neil Kamman, a longtime policy advisor and planner at DEC and the new director of the Act 76-established Water Investment Division, outlined Act 76 for attendees, describing the law as a new “opportunity to properly put money on the ground.”
Act 76, overwhelmingly approved by the legislature earlier this year and symbolically signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott at a ceremony in St. Albans Bay this summer, realigns 6 percent of the state’s room and meals tax from its General Fund to the Clean Water Fund.
With the addition of the rooms and meals tax, which Kamman said the state projected would increase in revenue as Vermont continues courting tourists, the Clean Water Fund was projected to sit at over $20 million this coming year, with an addition roughly $14 million in state capital funding committed to clean water projects.
Kamman introduced the Clean Water Fund as a tiered structure with priority funding granted to the individual clean water service providers established by Act 76 for impaired watersheds in Vermont.
Those service providers, Kamman said, would be an organization charged with locally administering a specific amount of funding allocated by the state for projects within that respective basin, effectively “decentralizing the manner in which we put grants on the ground.”
Providers would be overseen by the Agency of Natural Resources, which was charged under Act 76 with reviewing service providers’ implementation of projects and their progress toward meeting specific pollution-reduction goals set by ANR.
Kamman said state officials were currently speaking with organizations interested in becoming clean water service providers, but with rulemaking still ongoing and the bidding process set to begin later in 2020, Kamman said organizations had yet to formally declare an interest.
“What I’m hearing from talking to stakeholders, some organizations are at the same time excited… and nervous,” Kamman said. “It’s hard to know what you’re putting your hand up for.”
Under Act 76, the state still has until November 2020 to have a clean water service provider in place for the Lake Champlain and Lake Memphremagog watersheds. For other watersheds, the timeline for designating a service provider rests with ANR and depends on existing progress within that watershed.
Once instated as a clean water service provider, an organization would be charged with devising a priority list of projects ready for grant funding and administer that funding, largely to “nonregulatory projects” not explicitly required under existing law but would be needed to meet goals mandated by the federal total maximum daily load (TMDL) agreement governing water quality goals for Lake Champlain.
“If we don’t achieve the nonregulatory, we don’t achieve the TMDL,” Kamman said.
Also prioritized under the act were projects for protecting existing waterways, like dam removals or conservation easements. According to Kamman, about 25 percent of the Clean Water Fund – currently slated at $5 million – would be dedicated to projects to “make sure waters do not become impaired and do not fall below the line.”
There would also be funding for municipal stormwater implementation grants and competitive developed lands implementation grants representing lower tiers on the Clean Water Fund’s priority list, according to Kamman.
FNLC’s longtime chair Kent Henderson championed the bill, calling it “a closure for the advocacy work that FNLC has been so involved with for the last 15 years.”
“I’m really happy about the passing of the Clean Water Act,” Henderson said. “I think it’s something we should celebrate as an organization.”
“Farmers are engaged…”
Representing the Agency of Agriculture during FNLC’s annual meeting, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Alyson Eastman told the audience that, while there appeared to be a lot of progress within the Lake Champlain Basin toward reducing phosphorus runoff from farms, there was still more that was needed to meet federal reduction goals.
“Though [numbers] sound spectacular, we still know our total [phosphorus] reduction needs to be higher than it currently is,” Eastman said.
According to Eastman, the agriculture sector accounted for 82 percent of the total reduction of phosphorus entering Lake Champlain in the 2018 fiscal year.
That number, based on modeling in the state’s Clean Water Report, cites overall reductions in phosphorus, including projects not explicitly supported through funding or other supports from the Agency of Agriculture, according to Eastman.
Per statistics shared by Eastman, the use of conservation tillage practices, where farmers either till their fields in ways that limits the damage done to soils or will outright not till a field, grew by 124 percent between 2012 and 2017.
Likewise, the use of cover cropping, where secondary crops are grown on a field to reduce erosion and improve soil health, increased by 102 percent between 2012 and 2017, according to statistics cited Eastman.
Early statistics from 2019 implied a lot of progress as well, according to Eastman, though she told the audience that data was still being collected and still needed vetting.
“It’s not to have the misconception that we’ve hit these amazing targets because we still need to be higher on our phosphorus reduction than we are,” Eastman said. “We had some great numbers coming in for the current year… and we’re pretty proud of the work we’re seeing for 2019.”
The Lake Champlain TMDL agreement cited Vermont’s agricultural sector as the largest source of phosphorus in the Lake Champlain watershed, accounting for 41 percent of phosphorus loading between 2001 and 2010.
Phosphorus is a nutrient necessary for plant growth and a common component in fertilizer. Within waterways, however, phosphorus can also fuel potentially toxic blooms of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, resulting potential risks to both health and the environment.
In the years that followed the drafting of the TMDL, while the dairy industry in particular was racked by long-term downturns in the price per hundredweight of milk, farms have gradually come to adopt certain best practices for mitigating runoff, both voluntarily in some cases and under pressure from state rules referred to as required agricultural practices (RAPs).
“We want to acknowledge, as we constantly hear about milk prices, that farmers are engaged,” Eastman said. “They’re engaged, and they want to be in compliance and proactive.”
According to Eastman, there were about 30 instances in 2018 where the Agency of Agriculture sent notices to farms over enforcement of state water quality rules and referred seven individual cases to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, which assessed monetary penalties of about $115,000 over noncompliance with state rules.
Still, Eastman’s updates appeared more positive than negative when she spoke with FNLC’s membership Thursday.
“I continue to be proud of what we do in Vermont and the progression that’s been done here on water quality,” said Eastman. “We don’t take it lightly, we know there’s a lot more work to do.”
FNLC is a water quality advocacy organization operating in Franklin and Grand Isle counties as well as, more recently, the Town of Milton.