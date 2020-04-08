ST. ALBANS — An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans has tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Corrections officials announced on Wednesday.
The announcement followed Tuesday’s news of a third staffperson at the facility testing positive for the disease.
DOC said this is the first known case for any inmate throughout the state. The individual started showing symptoms early Monday and was immediately tested and relocated to a negative pressure cell.
“We have been very focused on protecting staff and inmates, and are moving quickly to increase testing and put in place even more measures to reduce contact,” said DOC Commissioner James Baker. “We have been planning for this from the outset of the pandemic and will continue to adjust as we learn more.”
Mike Smith, secretary for the Agency of Human Services, said on Wednesday during a press conference that the DOC was ready for the possibility of inmates contracting the virus and was thus able to act quickly when it learned of the positive test.
“We anticipated it was not a case of ‘if,’ but ‘when,’” said Smith, “and corrections have been responding to keep the inmate, and the rest of those housed in the facility, and the staff, safe.”
On Sunday, NWSCF went into a modified lockdown before going into a full lockdown the following day--meaning inmates remain in their cells with movement being restricted to emergency and hygiene purposes only. Meals, medicine, and essential services are brought directly to them.
Smith said that of the three staff members who have tested positive, one had no contact with inmates, one might have had contact within 48 hours prior to developing symptoms, and the third was confirmed to have had contact with inmates within the 48-hour window.
The inmate who shared the cell with the person who tested positive was also placed in an isolation room for observation and the safety of other inmates, but Smith said they had not developed symptoms as of Wednesday morning. Smith added that there are no other inmates who have tested positive or are suspected of having COVID-19.
All inmates and staff members of NWSCF are scheduled to be tested by Thursday afternoon.
Smith said there are six negative pressure rooms at NWSCF to house confirmed-positive inmates and another four at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Should the DOC need additional housing, the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has been cleared out to act as a surge site--all of its inmates being transported to the nearby work camp in Caledonia County.
Smith has ordered all the other correctional facilities in the state to go on a modified lockdown which has food delivered to cells but allows inmates to have out-of-cell recreation time in small numbers. From the start of the outbreak, the DOC suspended in-person visits and moved to video visitations while reducing the number of total inmates and conducting temperature checks for staff.
According to Smith, the total number of inmates across the state has gone from 1,671 to 1,434 over the last month.
“I attribute that drop to not only our careful application of release rules, but also the reduced prosecution and incarceration activity in the past several weeks as the crisis has expanded,” said Smith. “I want Vermonters to know that we take our responsibility to our inmates very seriously. We have responded proactively every step of the way, and we have taken substantial steps to try to prevent significant outbreaks at our facilities. But I’m not surprised we now have a positive inmate. This is a contagious virus, and that is why we are prepared. We will continue to do everything we can to stem any spread of the virus and provide the care our inmates and staff need at this time.”
Smith added that victims of crimes committed by inmates who are potentially to be released are given notice and might even have a chance to be heard about whether or not the inmate should be let out.
“It’s imperative that victims of crimes and their advocates are timely and fully informed whenever we have a pending release – that is our policy, that will continue to be our policy – and that they’re afforded a voice in the decision-making process,” Smith said.
Asked if there’s a possibility for release of inmates who are incarcerated for murder, rape, arson, violent domestic abuse, or child abuse, Smith said, “There is no way that we’re going to be releasing those type of offenders, nor have we had any plans to release those offenders.”
“Public safety has been one of the primary focuses since I became governor,” said Governor Phil Scott, “and I take that seriously. We’re taking a measured approach, doing all we can to reduce the population in a responsible and safe manner, understanding that these aren’t petty crimes; these are offenders who have committed horrific crimes, and we can’t just open the door. So, we will continue to take this measured approach and do everything we can to protect Vermonters and the communities throughout Vermont.”