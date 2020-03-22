ST. ALBANS — NorthWest Family Foods is continuing to serve Franklin County residents in need.
The food shelf has created an outdoor distribution area adjacent to the food shelf loading dock, where one family at a time can receive a pre-packed box of groceries along with their usual pick of bread, meat, produce, and deli items.
“The system keeps everyone, staff and clients, at a safe distance. Our remote sites will be serviced as well without any interruption,” Robert Ostermeyer, head of Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action.