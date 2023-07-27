FRANKLIN COUNTY — A series of crime-related incidents occurred in Franklin County in the last week. Here are some of the highlights.
Police arrest fugitive in Enosburgh
Vermont State Police arrested a Wyoming man wanted for murder this past week in Enosburgh after he moved into the area in June.
Stacy Medicinetop, 36, of Casper, Wyo., was wanted for his connection to the death of 48-year-old Daniel Swope when Vermont State Police heard an anonymous tip that the wanted man had arrived in the state.
By July 20, police obtained an arrest warrant, located Medicinetop at his job in Enosburgh and took him into custody without issue. He was then jailed as a fugitive from justice, to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court by July 21.
Medicinetop allegedly fled Wyoming after the death of Swope. He is being charged with second degree homicide and vehicle theft.
Man dies at state prison
Vermont State Police are looking into the death of a 37-year-old inmate after he died Wednesday evening, July 26, at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Preliminary information released by the state law enforcement agency indicates the death is not suspicious, but the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
According to police, corrections staff found the man had become unresponsive in the shower area around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night, and he was pronounced dead by 7:22 p.m.
Vermont State Police were notified soon after.
An autopsy and toxicology testing will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.
The name of the man is expected to be released following notification of family.
Search warrant finds guns
A St. Albans woman was arrested for grand larceny Wednesday morning, July 26, in connection to a recent theft of multiple guns from Back Country Sports.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team – assisted by the St. Albans Police Department, Vermont State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Chittenden County Gun Violent Task Force – executed a search warrant at 248 S. Main St. to find the guns.
Joanna Perkins, 48, of St. Albans, was arrested as a result of the search and charged with grand larceny. She was also wanted for forgery, unrelated to the search warrant.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected as a result of the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.