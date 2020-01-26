ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town’s new public works facility on Brigham Road is “substantially complete,” officials revealed during the town selectboard’s latest regular meeting.
Providing only a brief update officials likely will expound upon during the board’s next regular meeting, St. Albans Town’s town manager Carrie Johnson announced the project was nearing completion and within budget during the board’s latest regular meeting last Tuesday.
According to Johnson, the town’s department of public works (DPW) had already started transferring equipment to the new garage.
“Our department of public works garage is substantially complete,” Johnson said. “[Public works director Alan Mashtare] took the turnkey and… we’ve already started moving there.”
Construction of the garage started last spring after voters overwhelmingly approved funding a new garage to replace the current lakeside facility on Georgia Shore Road, where the town’s public works department struggled with limited space, aging facilities and concerns regarding the facility’s proximity to Lake Champlain.
Currently, only the town garage is nearing completion, as complications involving the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s grant application process and permitting have delayed the construction of an abutting, largely grant-funded salt shed.
According to Johnson, the contractors behind the project – Connor Contracting – had sourced as much as they could locally for the project. “We should feel really good about the project we just completed,” Johnson said. “That’ll be a home for DPW for decades.”
Members of the selectboard likewise appeared positive about the project nearing completion.
“Being used to larger construction projects, I think that one went pretty darn good,” vice chair Bruce Cheeseman said. “I took a tour through it myself and it’s one sweet building.”
“It’s phenomenal,” agreed selectboard chair Brendan Deso. “It’s the first publicly owned building where we can be proud of its current condition.”
The selectboard is expected to meet with the public works facility’s project manager Matt Young during their next regular meeting for a more formal update on the garage’s completion.