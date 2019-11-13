ST. ALBANS TOWN – Should everything go according to plan, St. Albans Town’s new town garage on Brigham Road will be ready for the public works department by the middle of January, according to the project’s manager, Ascent Consulting’s Matt Young.
Young met with the St. Albans Town selectboard last week to update the board on its voter-approved garage project, the largest infrastructure project the town has undertaken in recent memory.
According to Young, the project is somewhere around 65 percent complete, with the building itself weathertight.
“I’d say, overall, we’re closer to 65 to 70 percent of the job,” Young told the board. “One-hundred percent of the exterior of the building is essentially weathertight right now – we’ve got the panels in, the windows in, the doors are in.”
The project, however, was starting to eat into the town’s $240,000 contingency budget, and while Young said he did not expect construction costs to exceed that budget, extending sewer to the new garage would likely eat up another large chunk of that contingency.
“The biggest risk right now is the sewer side of things,” Young said. “That work has started and, if I were to do a cost to complete right now, my guess is we’ll end up right on the contingency.”
When voters approved the project on Town Meeting Day, the St. Albans Town’s public works facility – split between a town garage and an abutting salt shed – was budgeted at $3.8 million overall. The town set $240,000 of that budget aside as a contingency fund.
While Young said the construction of the town garage was expected to eat into that contingency, he added that it was unlikely the project would exceed its emergency funding.
“The big surprises are pretty much done,” Young said. “We’ll be using up the contingency to finish up the sewer project, but we should not exceed beyond what the global project budget was budgeted at...
“Even the worst-case scenario... my prediction is we’ll still be within what we budgeted for the contingency side.”
Following a quick question from the selectboard, Young confirmed the project was on track for a mid-January move-in date for the town’s public works department.
The abutting salt shed, partially funded through a large $376,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), was still awaiting final VTrans approval, according to Young.
“I’m waiting for them to respond on the bid package we submitted, and it’s been crickets,” Young said.
That wait, he said, would likely place construction for the salt shed well into 2020.
“Safe to say we’re not able to start construction this year, so we’re looking at spring,” Young told the selectboard. “The direction now is as soon as we receive comments, we’ll bid it out this winter and then set it for a spring of 2020 construction start.”
A new town garage has long been a sought after project in St. Albans Town, referenced in town documents as far back as the early 2000s.
In the years leading up to voter approval in March, town officials stressed that, as St. Albans Town grows, a new garage would be needed to accommodate increased demand on the public works department.
The current garage, meanwhile, sits overlooking St. Albans Bay, where operations at the garage pose an environmental risk as salt and chemicals washed off of town vehicles ultimately flowed into Lake Champlain as runoff.
The town began construction of the garage this past spring, with a formal groundbreaking ceremony held at the end of May.
Since construction began, Young has regularly met with the selectboard to provide periodic updates on the project.
Speaking with the board last Monday, Young said he felt positive about how the new public works garage was progressing.
“The contractors have been doing a great job,” Young said. “So far, so good.”
Readers interested in learning more about the town’s ongoing garage project can find more information at https://stalbanstown.com/department-of-public-works-dpw-garage-project/.
The town regularly shares updates on the garage on its social media channels.