BAKERSFIELD — Vermont’s 303rd roadside historical marker was unveiled last Saturday in Bakersfield.
The new marker honors the Bakersfield Historical Society building for its long history and multiple shared uses.
Built in 1840 and owned jointly by the Chapel Society and the Bakersfield Association for the Promotion of Education, the three-story post and beam framed structure was first utilized by the Methodist Chapel Society on the bottom floor and the South Academy on the two upper floors.
The South Academy was chartered in 1845 as the Bakersfield Academical Institution. The bricks in the structure were made with clay from the Tupper Lawyer Farm west of the village. There are two wythes of brick with the outer layer of brick veneer covering the timber frame.
In 1867, the South Academy sold their equity in the first floor to the Catholic Diocese; Methodist Chapel Society followed nine years later. In 1885, the Catholic Diocese obtained full ownership of the building from the Educational Institution.
Soon after 1900, the Catholics began remodeling the building by removing the second floor, changing out the windows, adding a single-story addition at the south end of the building and dressing the walls with embossed metal to transform the building into a sanctuary. The church was known as St. George’s Catholic Church.
As the years went on, the size of the membership declined and the cost of maintenance and repairs increased. St. George’s closed in 1996, and in 1997, the Catholic Diocese transferred ownership to the newly organized Bakersfield Historical Society, Corp.
This historical information for the new marker was submitted to the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation by Sue Tillotson, who did the work of researching the multiple shared uses of the building.
The marker’s unveiling on Saturday, Sept. 2 drew a small crowd as Rodney Allen and Ivan Stone lifted off the sign’s covering. Laura Trieschmann, Vermont Historic Preservation officer, gave some remarks as well as Gary Foote, Bakersfield Historical Society president.
Since 1997, the historical society has done much to structurally stabilize the building including the replacement of rotted sills and floor joists, new wiring, added plumbing for an ADA compliant restroom and kitchen, new standing seam steel roof, new foundation on back addition as well as new brick on the addition and back gable, peripheral drainage, emergency exit on back addition of the building, new furnace and a ADA compliant ramp access to the building.
Today, the building is used for the storage and display of artifacts and information relating to Bakersfield’s historic past as well as providing a venue for local events.
Saturday’s event was followed by an ice cream social celebrating the 25th anniversary of the historical society, which was official this past June.
