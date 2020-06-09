ST. ALBANS CITY — Construction of a new 25,000 square foot building on the corner of Congress and Main was delayed by the cornonavirus, but not by much.
Despite the challenges created by the coronavirus, the project is only slightly delayed. “People have become a lot more flexible than they have ever been,” said developer Grant Butterfield.
Instead of being complete on September 1 as originally planned the building is schedule for completion on October 1, and Butterfield expects the project will meet that date.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, work stopped for five weeks, then resumed with just a small crew on each side of the building, Butterfield said. Now larger crews are back at work.
Community College of Vermont (CCV) will occupy 10,000 square feet on the second floor. The Messenger joined three representatives from the college for a walkthrough of the building on Tuesday morning. The second floor has beams dividing up the rooms into offices, classrooms and labs. CCV staff were checking for connections for equipment in each of those locations.
At that point, work was being done on the outside of the building to prepare for the installation of the wooden exterior. Inside, workers were at work on the elevator shaft.
The first floor will be 5,000 square feet of commercial space. One section is planned for a restaurant, although it can be divided into smaller segments for retail. The restaurant section will have outdoor seating along the south side of the building. The north end of the first floor will likely have retail.
The third floor has been leased by Northwestern Medical Center. NMC will be running a nursing program in conjunction with CCV and Vermont Technical College in that space. The hospital has cancelled plans to relocate its lifestyle medicine program to the building.
Once CCV moves to the new building, Butterfield will begin refitting the current CCV building on South Main Street as a new police station. He expects that work to begin in early November.
In addition to the commercial building, Butterfield is also building a market rate residential building on Maiden Lane. That project is currently a concrete slab with work slated to begin in the next few days.
That building will have 33 units of housing. Twenty-seven of those units will be single bedroom with a den. In his experience, Butterfield said, young professionals want their own apartment rather than having to live with roommates.
Each of the apartments will have its own balcony, dishwasher, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances.
A second building, owned by Champlain Housing Trust, is being constructed on the corner of Maiden Lane and Congress Street. That building will offer affordable housing to people in the community, including to those who previously resided in an apartment building on Maiden Lane removed to make way for the two new buildings.