SWANTON – On any given weekday, buses loaded with food and messages to “stay strong” circle the towns of Franklin, Highgate and Swanton, delivering thousands of meals to the community’s children.
According to school officials, it’s all a part of one of the largest emergency school meals operations in Vermont.
Since schools closed late last month under gubernatorial orders related to COVID-19, the kitchens at the Missisquoi Valley Union high school (MVU) and Franklin Central School (FCS) have been alive with kitchen staff as they prepare thousands of meals a day.
According to the Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD)’s business manager Lora McAllister, the district is now tapping into the federal summer meals program to provide breakfasts and lunches to everyone under the age of 18 in any of the district’s three member towns.
On most weekdays now, the Abbey Group’s Tina Bushey said she and her staff of 10 to 12 workers prepare more than 3,000 meals within MVU’s kitchens.
Their operation at MVU, according to the administration, is the single largest in the state following school closures.
Meanwhile, the Franklin Hot Lunch Program’s Jennifer Wright, who heads FCS’s smaller kitchen, said she now produces more than 300 meals a day – nearly three times what is typically served out of the elementary school’s kitchen during normal school days.
“For a kitchen that serves 100 meals a day, it’s a big jump,” Wright said.
According to Wright, within nine days her kitchen in Franklin had made more than 2,300 meals.
Meanwhile, last Friday MVSD reported the Abbey Group, which normally serves the district’s schools in Highgate and Swanton, made nearly 7,000 meals in time to deliver to families looking for enough meals to last all three days of the weekend.
Those meals, ranging from breakfast cereals in the mornings to sandwiches and chicken nuggets for lunch, are loaded onto buses and whisked around the three towns, with school staff onboard to greet students from a distance as meals are dropped off at children’s homes.
“I sometimes drive around in the mornings to witness what these buses and staff are doing, and it would bring tears to your eyes,” McAllister said. “Staff members are smiling and waving, families are out waving, buses have been decked out with hearts and signage and Thunderbirds – it’s a pretty amazing thing to see.”
The meals themselves are assembled according to state and federal guidelines for the Summer Food Service Program, a federal program for providing free meals to students in low-income areas where children and teens may have relied on school lunches for food.
As such, the meals offered by MVSD’s food program have certain requirements they have to meet, such as the inclusion of fruits and vegetables.
The district also accommodates for allergies and has vegetarian and gluten-free options for children and teens now receiving meals, with those meals carried in separate coolers aboard the fleet of buses traversing northwest Franklin County every morning.
For those accommodations, McAllister said families should reach out to their respective schools, where there’s still at least one staff member available to take calls from families.
All four schools in the district – FCS, Highgate Elementary School, MVU and the Swanton Elementary School – also serve as meal pickup sites.
Any child can access the meals, regardless of whether they’re enrolled in one of MVSD’s four schools, according to McAllister.
Inside the kitchens themselves, Bushey and Wright said things can be cramped, especially in Wright’s small, elementary school kitchen.
Still, they follow health department guidelines as closely as they can in order to keep their staffs healthy as they provide an essential service mandated under the same gubernatorial orders that ultimately closed Vermont’s schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Staff stay six feet apart from one another as much as possible in both kitchens, with a certain assembly-line process that’s been fine-tuned since MVU and FCS became the district’s two meal production sites amid COVID-19 related school closures.
Both say they’re cleaning and sanitizing as much as possible and, while staff has been advised to avoid going into the public unless necessary, there are backup plans should a staff member become diagnosed with COVID-19 and force their respective kitchen staff to quarantine per health department guidelines.
“We’re definitely prepared for if it happens,” Bushey said, saying there was back-up staff from the Abbey Group who could fill-in at MVU should kitchen staff be quarantined.
Wright, meanwhile, said former employees were willing to step in if needed and other school staff were being trained to take hers and her staff’s place should someone be diagnosed with COVID-19. “We’ve got backup plans coming into focus,” Wright said.
“In a worst-case scenario, we have a plan B and a plan C available,” McAllister said, speaking for the district as a whole.
All three towns now qualify for the summer meals program, meaning MVSD is able to tap into the federal funding to support most of its emergency meals program aside from transportation and other operational costs McAllister said may be absorbed under federal COVID-19 relief.
It also means the needs for an emergency meals program can be acutely felt in those communities, where, according to McAllister, enough students are qualifying for the federal free and reduced meals program – often a metric for poverty – to warrant the school meals program.
“We understand the need is somewhat significant in the communities anyway,” McAllister “Food stability is a significant issue for some families under normal circumstances, but given this emergency, that has probably been multiplied pretty significantly.”
Aside from the Abbey Group and the Franklin Hot Lunch Program, the emergency meals program is also backed up by the district’s two contracted busing services – Swanton’s Grand Avenue Enterprises and Franklin’s M&C Transport – without whom McAllister said the whole thing would be unsustainable.
“Everyone has bent over backwards to make sure families have food – buses have come back to make special trips for meals,” McAllister said. “If any of those stakeholders were not involved, the whole thing would probably fall apart.”
While MVSD’s emergency meals service was established per gubernatorial orders, school buses making their daily runs through Franklin, Highgate and Swanton help those communities in other ways as families stay home to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to limit face-to-face contact, but it’s out in the community,” McAllister said. “It’s seeing those buses still rolling, with staff on them still waving. It says that we still care about them.”
Wright spoke to that firsthand.
“My son absolutely loves seeing his bus driver at the top of the driveway every morning and a staff member he recognizes smiling back at him,” Wright said. “It’s very reassuring to have those people every day at the top of the hill.”
Those feelings appear to move in both directions, according to Bushey and Wright, who said they receive daily messages from the students they’ve served in their respective towns.
“Students are writing thank you letters and they’re posting them throughout the school, saying ‘thank you for our meals,’” Bushey said. “It’s a friendly reminder to my staff that are out here working every day that we’re important and kids and families are really loving what us food service workers do.”
“We receive notes and phone calls every day,” Wright said. “When the buses come back, there’s always a great new story every day of a thank you and a kid who’s delivered a note, and it’s really, truly rewarding.”
Meals are available for pickup at any of the district’s four schools from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and are available to any child under the age of 18 regardless of whether they’re enrolled in MVSD’s schools.
Information about the district’s bus routes is available online at mvsdschools.org.
While buses’ current routes closely align with their traditional school year routes, McAllister said the district could accommodate new stops as necessary.
The district asks that those looking for more information reach out directly to their respective schools, contact the district at (802) 868-4967 or email loramcallister@mvsdschools.org or marnie.carlton@mvsdschools.org.