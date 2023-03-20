EAST BERKSHIRE — The Missisquoi River Basin Association and Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee officially have a home.
The MRBA and UMATR hosted an open house this past Sunday, March 19, showcasing projects and talking with locals over coffee and pastries.
Located at 2839 Vt-105 in East Berkshire, the space renovated by MRBA board president John Little will act as offices and a meeting place for the two organizations dedicated to protecting and preserving the Missisquoi and Trout River watersheds.
Little bought the building in May 2022 and renovated it over the summer and fall. The MRBA previously had an office in the building, but in a small room that could fit two or three desks. Now, they can use the entire building and have direct access to the Missisquoi River about twenty yards behind the building.
Built in 1905, the building has housed a furniture store, a Catholic church, a maple syrup bottling plant and a real estate office before becoming the residence of the two river organizations.
The space was poorly insulated, so Little had to completely strip the interior and put in new wiring, plumbing, insulation and a new roof, along with exterior brickwork.
Little, a retired teacher from Richford, said he worked with a few local contractors including Ryea and Sons Masonry to entirely refurbish the building.
On the ground floor, three rooms and a kitchenette will house the two organizations, and they showcase photos and projects from around the Missisquoi watershed. Hanging from the ceiling is an antique canoe that Little converted into a chandelier.
Upstairs, an in-progress studio apartment will hopefully house a yearly Americorps worker, Little said.
“[The open house] celebration was a real success for us, with a steady flow of folks throughout,” Little said. “It was good to see some old friends and get time to chat, and to enjoy seeing the reactions to the change up of the building.”
The building will be open to the public whenever MRBA executive director Lindsey Wight is in. Folks can stop by and learn about conservation efforts or learn how to get involved.
“We’re always looking for new folks and helping hands,” said Ruth Little, John Little’s wife.
