FRANKLIN COUNTY — Vermonters are urged to take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites, as mosquitoes in Swanton and Alburgh have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis — a serious and potentially fatal mosquito-transmitted infection.
These are the first detections of EEE in mosquitoes in Vermont since 2015.
Eastern equine encephalitis is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The risk of infection is highest from late summer into fall. It takes four to 10 days after being infected to develop symptoms, but most people infected with EEE will have no or mild symptoms, such as fever, chills, fatigue, joint and body aches.
While rare, EEE can result in severe illness − including encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. EEE is fatal in about one-third of people who develop severe EEE disease, and many who recover are left with disabilities.
People with symptoms or who suspect exposure are encouraged to contact their health care provider as soon as they feel sick.
“We want people to take precautions and prevent mosquito bites for the rest of the season, especially in this area, but also throughout the state,” said Dr. Natalie Kwit, state public health veterinarian.
There is no specific treatment or human vaccine for EEE. The best way to protect yourself is to prevent mosquito bites. The health department offers these tips:
Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.
Limit your time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more likely to bite.
Use insect repellent labeled as effective against mosquitoes. The EPA has a tool to help find the right repellent for you. These can also protect you from tick bites.
Get rid of standing water in places like gutters, tires, play pools, flowerpots and bird baths. Mosquitoes breed in water that has been standing for more than four days.
Cover strollers and outdoor playpens with mosquito netting.
Fix holes in screens and make sure they are tightly attached to doors and windows.
“It sounds scary, but I will say these steps to protect yourself from mosquito bites are very effective, but you have to be diligent, especially if you’re going to be outside during these times,” Dr. Kwit said.
There have been no human cases of EEE in Vermont reported this year. The last confirmed cases were in 2012 and resulted in the death of two people. When EEE was found in 2015, no humans got the virus.
As the end of summer approaches and the temperatures at night get cooler, mosquitoes typically become less active, thereby lessening the chances for infection.
“It remains to be seen what the weather does for us,” Dr. Kwit said.
From July to mid-Ocober each year, the Vermont Department of Health collaborates with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets to do mosquito surveillance throughout the state.
So far this season, more than 824 mosquito pools have been sampled. The positive EEE samples were collected on Aug. 8 from pools in Alburgh and Swanton. Earlier this month, West Nile virus was detected among mosquitoes in Alburgh and Vergennes.
“These results are site specific, but we know from experience that West Nile virus and EEE can potentially be found in many places around Vermont,” Dr. Mark Levine, state health commissioner, said in a press release.
Agriculture officials say the wet weather and statewide flooding this summer have led to larger than usual mosquito populations. Vermonters are asked to remove standing water where possible to help limit places where mosquito larvae can hatch and grow into adults.
You can eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their side when not being used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.