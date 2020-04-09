ST. ALBANS — On Friday afternoon Corrections Commissioner James Baker said that the number of inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans who had tested positive for COVID-19 had reached 32.
The state was waiting on some results for the 328 inmates and staff tested earlier this week after three staff and one inmate tested positive for the upper respiratory infection, which is caused by a novel coronarvirus.
Fourteen staff at the facility have tested positive. Baker said one staffperson had been in serious condition over the previous weekend, but had since improved. “With the good medical care he’s getting, I think we’re in pretty good shape with him. Our prayers were answered," Baker said.
The sheer volume of tests performed at Northwest meant that some had to be sent out of the state for processing. In fact, Vermont State Police, working with their counterparts in Massachusetts, set up a relay system to quickly transport the tests to Boston for processing. Testing at the facility has also been a priority for Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and his staff, said Baker. “Dr Levine and his staff were unbelievably supportive.”
Epidemiologists from the health department have also been doing contact tracing at the facility.
As of Friday no other inmates in Vermont had tested positive for COVID-19, Baker said. Testing has been occurring at other facilities when inmates or staff show signs of possible infection, he indicated.
NWSCF was placed on full lockdown on Monday, with inmates essentially quarantined in their cells. Food, medicine and other are being brought to the inmates, according to Baker. All inmates and staff have been issued masks. The state's other prison facilities are on a modified lockdown which allows for some recreation in small groups.
Inmates at NWSCF are divided amongst nine units. On three of those units, no inmates tested positive for the virus, according to Al Cormier, the facilities manager for the Dept. of Corrections (DOC), who has been spearheading the department's emergency preparations and response.
Twenty-eight of the 32 positive inmates have been moved to the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, which was previously cleared of inmates and cleaned to serve as an isolation site for COVID-19 positive inmates. Although Cormier had previously indicated the site can hold up to 90 inmates in individual cells, Baker said DOC hoped to limit the number of inmates at the site to 56 so as not to overwhelm medical staff at the facility or risk overrunning nearby medical facilities should any inmates require hospitalization.
As of Friday, none of the inmates transferred to St. Johnsbury were showing symptoms, Baker said.
The other four inmates were in negative pressure rooms in St. Albans. The rooms prevent air being breathed by the inmates from being recirculated through the prison. The only other facility with that capability is the Southern State Correctional Facility.
One of the reasons St. Johnsbury was chosen at the medical site was because of the presence of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment at the site, Baker indicated. Staff in St. Johnsbury have been trained in who to put on and take off the PPE correctly and a decontamination tent has been set up for their use. Those who would prefer not to go home while interacting with COVID-19 positive inmates have been given the option of staying at the local Comfort Inn, said Baker.
He indicated the presence of the inmates did not pose a threat to the general public. “These folks are isolated inside," Baker said. "They’re getting very good medical care.”
“The only way you’re going to get this disease is if you don’t follow social distancing guidelines," he added.
Baker indicated that DOC has the medical staff and equipment to handle all but the most serious cases of COVID-19. Additionally, he said DOC is keeping an eye on the capacity of local hospitals because it doesn't want to risk overwhelming them with patients.
DOC is facing staffing challenges as a result of the virus, with 80-100 corrections staff across the state unable to work because they or a family member may have been exposed, they have been exposed, they or a family member is at high risk of complications from COVID-19, or they have problems securing childcare.
Probation and parole officers are being brought into the facilities to assist guards.
Baker said DOC had been preparing for staffing shortages since the end of February and running exercises on how to cover those shortages. "We’re constantly watching that staffing,” he said.
The state has been working with prosecutors, police and judges to avoid bringing people into the prisons who are awaiting trial on minor charges or who may have had an arrest warrant filed after missing a court date for a minor charge. In addition, the state has been seeking to release those who may be eligible. But most of that has already occurred, bringing the state's prison population to 1,421 as of Friday, with 326 of those prisoners housed at a facility in Mississippi.
Baker said he was proud of the work corrections has done to reduce the population. “If we had not done what we did to get the population down. We would not have the flexibility we have right now to save lives within the system," he said.
Asked if there were cases in the Mississippi facility, Baker said he believed that some staff had tested positive for COVID-19. With the current facility, corrections staff had been unable to visit the facility as they normally would, but Baker said he had been spoken with the warden their during the previous week.
Baker expressed sympathy for residents in St. Johnsbury concerned about the state bringing COVID-19 positive inmates into the local facility, and the concerns of families with loved ones in the prisons. Everyone, he suggested, is fearful.
“I’m fearful as the head of the corrections for the people I’m obligated to protect," Baker said.