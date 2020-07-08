MONTGOMERY — On Tuesday, Montgomery voters gave their approval to both a wastewater project and a streetscape project.
The vote on the wastewater project was 207-163, with the streetscape project passing 195-177.
"This isn't the finish line, but permission to get to the starting line," Charlie Hancock, chair of the selectboard, said Wednesday morning. "It's a cautious first step."
Hancock was pleased with the turnout, 35 percent, which is high for a special election. "It showed that there is a lot of people that have strong feelings about this on either side," he said.
The closer margin on the streetscape project showed the board could have done a better job of explaining that the options for sidewalk and road changes presented were just that, options, he said.
Now the board will need to get public input to "tease out the specifics of what people like," Hancock said. The town also wants to hear from people who live in the areas where the improvements will be to get their perspective on what might work best. For example, during public hearings prior to the vote, the board heard from people concerned about the impacts of making the road around the village green one-way.
The vote showed a broad base of support and "that's there a lot more work we need to do to bring people into it," Hancock said. "Unless we can get the rest of the community to share information we won't have the best project possible."
"The main thing here is the best outcome for the community," Hancock said. That includes cost.
Voters approved $11.7 million for the wastewater project. Hancock said USDA Rural Development confirmed on Monday that the town has qualified for 75 percent of that project to covered by a grant, and for a loan with an interest rate of 1 percent. The final offer from Rural Development was dependent on the vote outcome. Once the town has that final offer, it's good for five years.
At that point, the town will need to have final engineering done on the project. The town plans to pay for that engineering with a loan from the state's clean water revolving loan fund. The town is already in the queue for those funds, Hancock said.
There will also be "big conversations around where the disposal sites are going to be," he said.
The proposed system would actually be three systems. Grinder pumps would be installed on each property where the property’s septic tank currently is. The waste would be sent to three tanks, one in the village and two in the center. From there it would go into a dispersal system similar to a leach field.
Those sites will need to be relatively flat, have well-drained soils and be out of the flood zone, Hancock said.
"Under no circumstances are we looking at taking land," he added.
The town has also applied to the Northern Borders Regional Commission for $1 million in funding for the wastewater project.
The budget for the streetscape project is $7 million. However, the board has said it hopes to cover 70 to 90 percent of the costs with grant funds.
Hancock described that process as "finding the source that's the best fit and hammering on it."
There is also the challenge of making improvements while preserving what people love best about the town. "It's the charm and it's the character," Hancock said. "It's these things we want to keep and have endure."
The key to striking the right balance "is going to be participation," he said.