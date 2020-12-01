Wesley Kempton and the Enosburg Falls Opera House will be bringing some holiday spirit to Franklin County virtually this weekend with a holiday special.
There has been some good news at the St. Albans Vermont State Police barracks where several officers were exposed to COVID-19.
A number of musicians from around the county are joining the Enosburg Falls Opera House Virtual Holiday Special.
The special was the brainchild of Wesley Kempton, who described it as "cheesy but lighthearted."
Kempton said he based on the specials hosted by Andy Williams and other celebrities in which the plot is just an excuse for music.
The special will premiere Saturday at 7 p.m. on You Tube and the opera house's Facebook page.
There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Monday morning.
That brings the county's total new cases for the last two weeks to 76.
Vermont State Police reported good news at the local barracks, where an officer tested positive for COVID-19 and several colleagues were potentially exposed. Multiple officers have now tested negative for COVID-19, VSP said.
Northwestern Medical Center said it will be assisting St. Albans Health & Rehab which is struggling with an outbreak among residents and staff after a staff person was exposed.
Have you found a way to share some holiday cheer?
If you have, we'd love to hear about it. Large or small, email us at news@samessenger.com.
On social media? Share your post with us.
Today's Public Meetings
Northwest Communications Union District Governing Board
6:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 856 5393 3168
Passcode: 516463
Dial In: (646) 558-8656
Agenda items of interest:
- Treasurer’s Report – NRPC
- Social Media Policy- Chair
- CUD Planning Grant Update- Chair
- CUD Planning Grant Survey- Chair
- State Emergency Broadband Plan- Chair
Missisquoi Valley School District Board
6:30 p.m. to be held via Google Meet
Join by phone (US) +1 413-752-0436 PIN: 886 134 650#
Agenda items of interest:
- Early Childhood Director Presentation Remote PK
- Budget Survey Results
- FY 22 Budget Draft review
- Budget communication plans
- Covid 19 Financials
Georgia School District Board of Directors
6:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting
Dial-in #: 1-646 558 8656 | Meeting ID: 843 5894 7025
Agenda items of interest:
- FY21 Budget (Discussion)
- Budget Communication & Community Engagement Plan (Discussion)
- Nursing FTE (Discussion/Action)
