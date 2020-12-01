Wesley Kempton and the Enosburg Falls Opera House will be bringing some holiday spirit to Franklin County virtually this weekend with a holiday special.

There has been some good news at the St. Albans Vermont State Police barracks where several officers were exposed to COVID-19.

A number of musicians from around the county are joining the Enosburg Falls Opera House Virtual Holiday Special.

Wesley Kempton, Enosburg Opera House, 2020

The show will go on at the Opera House at Enosburg Falls this season thanks to Wesley Kempton, a Franklin resident who has brought together a number of local musicians for a virtual holiday special hosted by the Enosburgh venue.

The special was the brainchild of Wesley Kempton, who described it as "cheesy but lighthearted."

Kempton said he based on the specials hosted by Andy Williams and other celebrities in which the plot is just an excuse for music.

The special will premiere Saturday at 7 p.m. on You Tube and the opera house's Facebook page.

Jennifer McConnell, Enosburg Opera House, 2020

Jennifer McConnell, an elementary school music teacher in Franklin and Fletcher, and the music director for Franklin and East Franklin churches, is one of several artists contributing to a virtual holiday special hosted by Franklin’s Wesley Kempton and the Opera House at Enosburg Falls.

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Monday morning.

COVID generic

That brings the county's total new cases for the last two weeks to 76.

Vermont State Police reported good news at the local barracks, where an officer tested positive for COVID-19 and several colleagues were potentially exposed. Multiple officers have now tested negative for COVID-19, VSP said.

Northwestern Medical Center said it will be assisting St. Albans Health & Rehab which is struggling with an outbreak among residents and staff after a staff person was exposed. 

Have you found a way to share some holiday cheer?

Swanton village green, holiday lights, 11-28-2020

A bauble dangles from the lit-up branches of a decorated Christmas tree on display on Swanton's village green.

If you have, we'd love to hear about it. Large or small, email us at news@samessenger.com.

On social media? Share your post with us

Today's Public Meetings

Northwest Communications Union District Governing Board

6:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 856 5393 3168

Passcode: 516463

Dial In: (646) 558-8656

Agenda items of interest:

  • Treasurer’s Report – NRPC
  • Social Media Policy- Chair
  • CUD Planning Grant Update- Chair
  • CUD Planning Grant Survey- Chair
  • State Emergency Broadband Plan- Chair

Missisquoi Valley School District Board

6:30 p.m. to be held via Google Meet

Join by phone (US) +1 413-752-0436 PIN: 886 134 650#

Agenda items of interest:

  • Early Childhood Director Presentation Remote PK
  • Budget Survey Results
  • FY 22 Budget Draft review
  • Budget communication plans
  • Covid 19 Financials

Georgia School District Board of Directors

6:00 p.m. Join Zoom Meeting 

Dial-in #: 1-646 558 8656 | Meeting ID: 843 5894 7025

Agenda items of interest:

  • FY21 Budget (Discussion) 
  • Budget Communication & Community Engagement Plan (Discussion)
  • Nursing FTE (Discussion/Action) 

