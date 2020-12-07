The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing has launched a new online holiday shopping guide, Buy Vermont Made that connects shoppers with Vermont retailers and Vermont-made gifts.
The shopping guide has six categories – wearables, craft beverages, specialty food, home goods, personal care and toys and books.
The Buy Vermont Made directory was developed in collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to encourage shoppers both in Vermont and regionally to buy Vermont-made products and support Vermont-based retailers this holiday shopping season.
Consumers can filter by in-person or online shopping to find almost 400 Vermont businesses that applied and were accepted to be part of the directory. Some of the businesses in the directory also offer curbside pick-up options.
The Buy Vermont Made directory was created and marketed using federal CARES Act funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.