A leadership group of nineteen 7th and 8th-grade students and counselor, Ms. Jamilah Vogel from St. Albans City School, traveled to Charlotte on October 14th to visit the Clemmons Family Farm. Their student organization is titled SEED, which stands for Students Empowerment for Equity and Diversity, and their goal for the trip was to learn about social justice and African American Heritage at the largest African American owned farm in the entire state of Vermont.
The 148 acre Clemmons family farm was purchased by Jackson and Lydia Clemmons in 1962 when they moved to Vermont to farm and to work as medical professionals. With open minds, persistent hard work, and an interest in engaging with their community, Jackson and Lydia, now in their mid 90s, have transformed their once active farm and import business into an African American cultural arts center. Their daughter, Dr. Lydia Clemmons, returned home from her work in Africa to help curate the barn house museum and facilitate events, including youth education at the farm. Their primary mission of the farm is to foster appreciation for the history, art, and culture, art of African Americans and the African Diaspora.
With that mission in mind, the St. Albans City School students arrived ready to tour the farm, explore the museum, and participate in a social justice-focused arts activity. Once some energy had been burned off running through the Clemmons’ hay fields, the students split into two groups. One at a time, each group had a chance to work with a teaching artist and have a guided tour of the Barn House Museum. Kia’Rae Hanron of UVM guided participants to create large murals that showed how the actions and choices each of us take impact those of others. Two Clemmons tour guides led a scavenger hunt/tour of the beautiful museum to learn about many African cultures and countries through artifacts collected by Lydia Clemmons.
Our students had a great day at the Clemmons family farm. The cultural vocabulary of our students was expanded by what they saw and took part in. These kinds of direct cultural and arts-based learning experiences help to deepen respect and understanding of history and the contributions of diverse people to our collective culture. Equally important, they witnessed an example of a successful African American family that has accomplished amazing things against great odds, and shared that success with generosity and grace.