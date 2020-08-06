ENOSBURG FALLS – From the corner of Main Street and Missisquoi Street, the Enosburg Falls Masonic Lodge looks almost new.
The lodge’s western and southern walls shine with a crisp coat of white paint, and the hour and minute hands of its four-faced clock tower still make their regularly scheduled stops along newly milled hour and minute markers.
The building, home to both the local branch of the Freemasons and Enosburgh’s food shelf, sits directly across the street from Lincoln Park and gazes over much of its village downtown.
For all intents and purposes, the historic former church is a visual cornerstone in its historic neighborhood – and its fresh face comes courtesy of largely just two volunteers who, with a mess of paint, some tools and a few helping hands, have brought new life to a village landmark.
Husband and wife David and Sally Tryhorne have worked on the building’s restoration for several years now, prompted after the lodge became a recurring subject at meetings for the Enosburg Initiative – an all-volunteer group of locals pressing for improving the Franklin County town.
“Somehow the Masonic hall kept coming up,” David told the Messenger during a visit to the lodge this week.
“If it hadn’t been for that, we’d still be driving by and saying, ‘there’s another building falling down,’” Sally added. “They really gave us a boot in the right direction.”
The Enosburg Falls Masonic Lodge has a long history in the town. According to David, the building that is now housing the local Masonic Lodge was originally built in the 1850s on the opposite side of Missisquoi Street, on top of the land now occupied by Lincoln Park’s doughboy statue.
David flashed a photo from Enosburgh’s town history book for the Messenger, showing a large structure framed with brick with its still-recognizable wooden tower climbing through the center of its roof – a far cry from the wooden structure now looking over the park from across the street.
A lightning strike in the 1890s, however, caused significant damage and, per David’s recounting from Enosburgh’s town history, the lodge was rebuilt from wood in its current location, rearranged so that its tower now punched out of the building’s southwest corner.
According to David, signs of the building’s old life could still be found in the attic. “You’ll see things aren’t quite in alignment,” he said.
After serving as a Baptist church for some time, the building eventually came to be owned by the Freemasons, who’ve used it ever since for their meetings.
Like the Masonic Lodge, the Tryhornes can likewise trace their history through the region.
Sally’s ancestors were among Enosburgh’s founders and while David grew up in neighboring Montgomery, meeting Sally in Enosburgh’s high school guaranteed he would be spending most of his adult life in Enosburgh.
“I’ve been here all my life – my ancestors actually founded Enosburgh,” Sally said. “Luckily,” she added with a nod toward David, “Montgomery didn’t have a high school.”
The two have also been in the lodge’s orbit for much of their life. Sally said her family had been members of the local Freemasons, and David, himself a Freemason, recalled being charged with winding the lodge’s century-old clock tower in the past.
When the Enosburg Initiative first trained their sights on the Masonic Lodge, the building’s restoration became a much more obvious community project, with numerous volunteers ganging up on one side of the building for its first fresh coat of paint in decades.
The next year, the Tryhornes became the primary volunteers working on the project, preferring to work alone with some help from behind the scenes. “We wanted to do this side ourselves,” Sally said, pointing toward the building’s southern wall facing Missisquoi Street.
Still, behind the scenes, the two are obviously not alone.
The local Freemasons lodge have themselves helped by buying paint and supplies for restoring the lodge’s exterior, and a member has volunteered their own lift the Tryhornes now use to reach each corner of the building.
A successful grant application has also routed $7,500 from the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation to the building’s refurbishment, paying for local Ben Weed of Weed Sash and Door to restore the stained-glass windows and gutters tracing its southern wall, according to the town’s historical society.
A local match came courtesy of the Freemasons, bringing the total to $15,000.
The hall was one of 14 selected in Vermont that year from more than three times as many applicants, a fact that surprised the two when they were listed among the awardees.
“We’d never written a grant before,” Sally said, “but, by golly, the stars aligned.”
The two are several years into the restoration of the Masonic lodge, with their attention currently focused on the building’s eastern wall facing a nearby Chevrolet dealership.
While they’ve found a steady schedule of working afternoons on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, neither David nor Sally could really say how much time they’d spent on the hall’s restoration. When asked, they could only answer with a shrug.
The two are proud of the long hours they know they’ve put into the project, though. After long summer days atop a lift, dirtied from their work, they said they may feel tired, but they also, more importantly, feel good. “It’s a good thing,” Sally said. “You’re filthy and dirty and sweaty, but you feel good.”
And the community appears to agree. Across the street in plain view of the Masonic lodge, a bulletin board proudly declares: “David & Sally Tryhorne, Enosburg Super Heroes!”
For those interested in helping the Tryhornes with their work on the lodge, the two insisted they prefer working by themselves on the project but would happily welcome donations for purchasing more paint.
In the meantime, while they expect to take a break next summer, the two seem committed to moving on to the building’s north side – the last side in need of a new paint job – before long.
“We’re retired and we have the time to do this,” David said. “We’ve lived here all our lives, and we’d like to see the community flourish.”