ST. ALBANS CITY – Jim Stiles, a local author, has released his first novel.
Described by its author as a “coming of age” novel and an adventure story, Rough Road places its two protagonists, a pair of young adults, into a New England landscape impacted by climate change.
“In a time of climate disaster, who will rise to the challenge?” the novel’s front cover asks.
For Stiles, coming to Rough Road was what the author described as a “backwards process” from conversations around climate change, providing a means of visualizing some of the larger debates coloring discussions on the changing climate.
During an interview with the Messenger, Stiles, whose background includes time in a nascent 1970s alternative energy market and aboard Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior protesting whaling near Peru, described feeling “dismayed about progress on climate change.”
Answering climate change, meanwhile, inspired conversations Stiles said sometimes ended in more – rather than less – confusion. “I realized nobody understood what I was talking about,” Stiles said.
A novel, he said, provided a new vehicle for visualizing some of those more abstract debates surrounding climate change – the impacts of walkability, climate havens, so-called “climigration.”
Centering that story on teenagers – Rough Road‘s leads, Tom Grady and Elaine Inoue, are in their last years of high school as the novel begins – gave those characters a sense of relatability “that is really key,” according to Stiles.
Centering the story on youth also offered a sense of realism for his novel’s stakes, Stiles said. “People who are very young are going to be impacted [by climate change] more than I ever will be,” he said.
And those impacts are felt firsthand by the characters of Rough Road, according to Stiles.
Without straying too far into spoilers, Stiles said his characters see the intense storms and droughts some have predicted to follow the well-documented warming of the climate, even in more temperate environments like Vermont.
Stiles said his characters also meet some of those drawn to places like Vermont as refugees fleeing the more dramatic effects predicted elsewhere, like an expected surge in tropical storms battering the American southeast or the record-setting forest fires seen earlier this year in the American west.
His novel’s setting – starting on the Massachusetts coast before leading toward Vermont’s Upper Valley – stems from personal experience; Stiles comes to St. Albans by way of Newburyport, Mass., and has friends in the Upper Valley, where, Stiles said, it’d be easiest to imagine a developed climate haven.
Much of the novel itself also pulls from Stiles’ own experiences.
As a high schooler, he helped organize his Upstate New York community’s first Earth Day celebrations. He later made a point of studying the alternative energy projects for helping realize some of the environmental goals championed in then-President Jimmy Carter’s “Moral Equivalent of War” speech.
Schooling at Marlboro College eventually steered him toward an alternative energy business in Brattleboro before Stiles eventually moved on to graduate school to study construction engineering and project management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“I wanted to figure out how to build the world Jimmy Carter envisioned,” Stiles said.
Stiles described Rough Road as a story of “tempered optimism,” where characters learn to manage and survive in a world where the changing climate has brought unpredictable weather and societal challenges.
There is, as the title implies, a “rough road” for some of its characters. Some see poverty, Stiles said. Others meet environmental disasters Stiles said were “entirely plausible” in northeastern Vermont.
“Throughout this book, there are some bumps in the road,” Stiles said. “Enough hard things happen to the protagonists… but they’re moving forward and trust that what they’re doing is going to help others and themselves.”
Rough Road is available online at Amazon and in person at the Eloquent Page in downtown St. Albans.
Stiles, who has already penned a few novels still unpublished, said he was also mulling a sequel to Rough Road based on the “admittedly limited” positive response he’s received for his self-published debut.
