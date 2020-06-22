ST. ALBANS — A man accused of shooting at police in January 2018 when they intercepted him walking along Lincoln Avenue dressed in black and carrying an AR-15 is seeking to withdraw his plea agreement.
Jack Laplant signed a plea agreement just days ahead of his scheduled trial in January of this year. The court ordered a sentencing evaluation. Before he could be sentenced Laplant filed a motion, without his attorney's involvement, requesting a speedy trial.
On Monday, he told Judge Michael Kupersmith, "I want a new attorney, and I'd like to withdraw that plea."
Kupersmith cautioned him that a new attorney would likely cause a delay of several months in his trial.
Defense attorney Bob Katims, who was Laplant's counsel, said he had no objections to being replaced as counsel, since he would likely be a witness at any hearing on a motion to withdraw Laplant's plea.
Deputy State's Attorney John Lavoie said the state had no objection to Katims being replaced as counsel, as they agreed he would in all probability be called to testify at a hearing on Laplant's effort to withdraw his plea. However, the state did object to the plea withdrawal and asked that it be set for a hearing.
When Laplant attempted to explain the reasons for his request, Kupersmith cut him off, telling him, "I don't want you to say anything unnecessary that could be used against you."
Laplant participated in the hearing via video. He has been held without bail since his arrest.
Kupersmith ordered that a new attorney be appointed and said a hearing on Laplant's motion to withdraw his plea would be set for a later date.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Laplant would have served five to 15 years on three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. The most serious charge Laplant faced, attempted murder in the second degree, was dropped under the terms of the agreement, as were several lesser charges, including violation of a relief from abuse order.
Laplant, who was 26 at the time of the incident, is accused of shooting at St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) officers who responded to a report of an armed man walking along Lincoln Avenue and a second report of shots fired.
Lt. Jason Wetherby, then a corporal, arrived on the scene first. He told investigators from the Vermont State Police Laplant had fired at him. Investigators later found a bullet believed to be from Laplant's gun lodged in a house, which supported Wetherby's statement.
Officer Mike Malinowski and then-SAPD officer Jason Lawton also responded to the scene. Both fired their guns. Laplant was hit in the abdomen.
Investigators from VSP, relying on witness statements, video from the officers body cameras, and physical evidence, determined Laplant fired first and neither officer was charged.
On the day before the shooting, Laplant was arraigned on a domestic assault charge and ordered to stay away from his girlfriend who lived on Lincoln Avenue. He was believed to be headed to her residence at the time of the shooting.
Laplant, who was accused of punching her in the face three times, has a history of violence. He had two previous convictions in Chittenden County for domestic assault. He received probation both times.