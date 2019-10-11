ST. ALBANS TOWN – As students shared the successes of St. Albans Town Education Center (SATEC)’s Farm to School initiative, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D — Vt., pledged to expand the federal supports backing similar work nationwide during a visit to the St. Albans school Thursday.
Thursday’s visit also came after a recent announcement that the Agency of Agriculture received almost $100,000 in federal funding to expand Farm to School initiatives in other schools in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, an award Leahy applauded.
Standing before a garden shed as SATEC students built garden beds in the background and set a sampling table of school-sourced foods nearby, Leahy praised Farm to School programming as a national success story with Green Mountain roots.
“I have learned so much from my fellow Vermonters,” Leahy said. “I saw this program that was working here in Vermont, where Vermont students learn about what our state’s agriculture heritage. They learn to love our state’s products...
“I want the federal government to support what we were doing here, but I want them to do it all over the country, so schools and communities could have the advantages these children had had to know where our food comes from...
“And all of that started right here.”
Farm to School is a federally funded initiative looking to connect U.S. schools with local farmers and ease schools’ access to healthy foods. Proponents argue the program allows schools to improve student health, provide new learning opportunities and address food insecurity while also supporting local agriculture.
In the case of SATEC, the program has connected the school’s kitchen to local food producers while supporting garden beds and “grow labs,” a schoolyard orchard and an educational kitchen for teaching students how to use what they’ve grown in the school gardens.
Leahy’s visit, where he was joined by several state legislators and state officials, came as the U.S. celebrated National Farm to School Month, celebrating the programs intended to bring healthier foods into U.S. schools and connecting those schools to area farmers.
According to numbers shared by Leahy, Farm to School programs had taken root in 33,000 schools nationwide. Some of that work came with federal support in the form of a $5 million annual allocation secured in the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act.
Per Leahy, “demand for grants greatly outpaced the amount of money there is,” leading him to support expanding that annual allocation to $15 million, joining a bipartisan group of senators and representatives who announced the intended expansion earlier this year.
According to Leahy, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture received as many as 1,900 applications for Farm to School grants since the program began in 2013, but because of limited funding, only 437 of those schools would receive grants.
Students at SATEC shared Leahy’s positivity about the program.
“Farm to School has really changed our school, I feel, in many ways,” seventh grader London Messier told the Messenger. “I just feel like it’s made it healthier.”
“If you have something hands on, then kids will learn more,” seventh grader Kate Storms agreed. “I feel like they’ll have a better time.”
Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts likewise praised the Farm to School program as “important work for our rural areas where agriculture is important to our state’s economy.”
“It really isn’t too complicated,” Tebbetts said. “When we bring people closer to our land and to our animals, Vermont’s a better place.”
According to Tebbetts, the Agency of Agriculture had provided around $1 million in funding to 164 schools and early care providers since it began awarding Farm to School grants.
Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, praised Farm to School as an important tool in improving health statewide as Vermont – and the nation at large – struggled with an obesity epidemic.
“If there’s one thing we know, it’s that eating more fruits and vegetables leads to better health,” Levine said. “Farm to School is a key part of making this happen.”
When the Messenger previously covered SATEC’s Farm to School programming, several teachers who worked behind the scenes on the program said obesity rates were a large part of what pushed the school into adopting Farm to School.
Their concern stemmed from a 2018 RiseVT and Dept. of Health report that found almost half of the students in the Maple Run Unified School District were either overweight or obese.
According to Levine, Farm to School allowed schools to teach children healthier eating habits early, something that could help cut into higher obesity rates and possibly even spill into students’ homes.
“We all know what a tremendous challenge behavior change can be for us all,” Levine said. “That’s why programs like these at this time in life are so important.”
SATEC Principal Angela Stebbins described the school’s Farm to School program as a “collaborative effort among the community” that brought together staff from SATEC, students and staff the Northwest Technical Center, St. Albans City School’s Farm to School coordinator, and organizations like RiseVT.
“Farm to School has brought our school together around our community garden our new kitchen area,” Stebbins said. “Students are planting, harvesting, preparing and trying new foods.
“They are learning about where food comes from and the value of nutrition.”