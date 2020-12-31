MONTPELIER — In what was Gov. Phil Scott’s 100th COVID-19 press conference since the pandemic began, state officials previewed the weeks ahead on Thursday.
Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French discussed the transition to more in-person instruction, and state Health Commissioner Mark Levine reported the latest daily case count, which was higher than the previous week average.
Meanwhile, the secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, Mike Smith, reported that weekly vaccine allocation from the federal government has gone down recently.
Here are some key takeaways from Thursday’s briefing:
In-person education discussed
Scott said the state Agency of Education will be working with local school districts and community leaders in the coming weeks to make sure the resources are in place to “hit the ground running” when students return from winter break. Scott noted that the state’s schools have shown a positivity rate of 0.26% since mid-November — 10 times lower than the positivity rate of the general population in Vermont.
“While there are school-based cases and situations, they are the exception and not the rule, and they are not driving outbreaks,” Scott said.
French and Scott both reiterated the state would take an analytical approach, studying the case numbers in mid-January following the holidays and making decisions regarding restrictions and policy based on those numbers.
French said he has heard from experts in the pediatric community that conditions in Vermont are conducive to in-person instruction, and that in-person instruction is essential to students’ well being and educational outcomes.
French reported that 25% of the state’s schools have been tested each week in December, with a 40% participation rate resulting in 6,000 staff members each week. He said the positivity rate in Vermont’s schools stood at 0.04% as of Dec. 13, putting Vermont in a “position of advantage” relative to surrounding states.
“As we shift into a recovery phase, it will be important that all schools implement some form of in-person instruction,” French said.
Vaccine allotment down
Smith reported that as of Wednesday night, roughly 14,000 Vermonters have been vaccinated, representing 2% of the state’s eligible population. However, next week the state’s weekly allotment of doses of the two vaccines approved for emergency approval is set to decrease. He said Pfizer doses would decrease from 5,850 to 3,900, while Moderna vaccine doses would decrease from 4,000 to 3,900.
Smith said a prolonged slowdown in vaccine allotment could impact the state’s population vaccination timeline. He said the state hasn’t received a clear answer from the federal government regarding the slowdown.
“We are reaching out to the federal government to figure out how these allocations can be increased,” Smith said. “… At the level we have it’s going to have an impact down the road.”
While the state has announced Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout will be based on age groups, Smith noted people with underlying conditions “will be a priority no matter what age,” and health officials are working to define which of those conditions would get priority.
“We don’t want to make cavalier and quick decisions. We want to make this evidence-based,” Levine said.
The latest case numbers
Levine reported 130 new cases and two deaths as the latest daily numbers.
“That is a spike after having a daily average over a week or so of 82 cases,” Levine said.
To date, there have been 7,412 cases in the state and 136 deaths. Twenty-five patients are currently hospitalized and seven are in intensive care, Levine said. The state positivity rate stands at 2.7%, which is low compared to surrounding states of Maine and New Hampshire, which have positivity rates of roughly 7% and 10%, respectively.
“As I’ve stated on many occasions, numbers fluctuate all the time, and one number does not make a trend,” Levine said.
Caution for New Year’s Eve
With loosened restrictions on family gatherings set to expire Jan. 2, state officials urged Vermonters to exercise caution over the New Year’s holiday weekend and limit gatherings to one other “trusted” household, in accordance with guidance released before Christmas. Those who choose to gather for the holiday should be tested afterward, Levine stressed.
“I hope that if you do celebrate, you find ways to do so safely, either with people you live with or with one other trusted household,” Levine said.
Levine also stressed that Vermonters take care of their mental health by staying socially connected, creating daily routines, exercising and getting sleep.
