HIGHGATE — Carmen Guttilla, who allegedly conspired with her daughter, Erika, to murder 35-year-old Troy Ford, will face a jury of her peers after all.
The Messenger previously reported that attorneys in Guttilla's case seemed to be nearing an agreement, an assertion corroborated by the official court docket.
But it seems such an agreement was not forthcoming. At a status conference on the matter Tuesday morning, the case's prosecutor, Deputy State's Attorney John Lavoie, and Guttilla's defense counsel, the St. Johnsbury-based David Sleigh, told Judge Scot Kline they plan to take the case to trial.
Guttilla is charged with first-degree murder, a clearly serious felony punishable by a life sentence. So is Erika.
According to a court affidavit filed by Det. Sgt. Angela Baker, of the Vermont State Police, Guttilla told detectives she supplied Erika with her personal handgun and told Erika Ford "had to go." Guttilla told detectives Ford had essentially enslaved her family with opiates, and furthermore that he'd physically and emotionally, including sexually, abused Erika.
Baker's affidavit also says Guttilla told detectives if Erika hadn't murdered Ford, Guttilla would have done so herself.
Guttilla has been incarcerated since her May 2018 arrest. She was the first suspect in Ford's murder arrested, followed by Erika and Erika's boyfriend, Corey Cassani, days later, after police caught up with them hiding out at the North Star Motel in Shelburne. Prosecutors did not charge Cassani with the murder, but did charge him with helping the Guttillas transport Ford's remains to a wooded section just up the road, where dog-walkers found the remains in early May.
Cassani ultimately pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory after the fact. Judge Greg Rainville sentenced him to the maximum case attorneys' plea agreement allowed, three to seven years in prison.
Erika remains incarcerated without bail as well. Attorneys in her case are eyeing an early summer trial, as the Messenger previously reported.
But now prosecutors' cases against Guttilla and her daughter may be joined for the sake of discovery, the process by which attorneys essentially collect evidence for the case, organizing existing evidence and drawing new evidence through interviews with individuals involved, in one way or another, with the case.
Attorneys in both cases will draw juries sometime between April and June, dependent on the attorneys' schedules.
The court set the case for a pre-trial conference in June, suggesting a trial shortly, if not immediately, thereafter. The court also set an April 30 deadline for any final motions in the case.
That deadline falls just a few days before May 5, which marks exactly two years since neighbors out walking their dogs discovered Ford's remains on the former site of a playground.
Despite the consolidation of prosecutors' cases against the Guttillas, Carmen and Erika remain prohibited, by court order, from speaking with one another — even though both have been incarcerated at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, in South Burlington, since their respective May arrests.
Sleigh filed a motion for the Vermont Dept. of Corrections to consider Guttilla's eligibility for home detention last summer — only to be thwarted by newly effected legislation rendering defendants held without bail ineligible for any home detention or confinement program.
Guttilla worked at North Side Beverage, in Swanton, prior to her arrest. In fact, detectives followed her from the store to the Tyler Place property in Highgate and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington before finally arresting her in the UVM parking garage.
Sleigh's withdrawn motion asserted Guttilla could possibly return to work at North Side, but her employer later told the Messenger, in no uncertain terms, that would not happen.
Erika is facing a few more charges than her mother, like obstructing justice, as well as multiple charges of violating court orders while incarcerated for allegedly communicating with Cassani. Cassani pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the same conduct.
Prosecutors have not charged any of the extended Guttilla family with any behavior connected to Ford's murder. They told detectives they did not know about the murder, according to Baker's affidavit, including Guttilla's brother, Dakota, who said he's a heavy sleeper and frequently plays video games with a headset on, and Guttilla's father, Michael, who corroborated accounts of Ford's abuse.
It's worth noting that the Guttillas allegedly stored Ford's remains facedown, feet up, in a waste bin on the family porch, near the wood pile, for weeks if not months ahead of transporting those remains to the former playground.