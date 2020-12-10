ST. ALBANS TOWN — Whether you like to relax on the couch while enjoying the sunshine, take a nice bath, or watch a movie in the comfort of your bed, you won’t be disappointed in this custom-built house at 800 Maquam Shore Road.
Listed by Paul Poquette Realty Group, LLC and brokered by EntryOnly.com, this property sits ideally on the Lake Champlain waterfront. It features an open, two-story post-and-beam framed great room with a stone fireplace that stretches to the ceiling and a wall of windows that allows you to enjoy stunning views of the lake and mountains.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
Acreage: 0.78
List Price: $950,000
Highlights: Huge gourmet kitchen with large island, walk-in pantry, soaking tub, 1,000 square foot fully-finished suite, private boat launch, eight-person hot tub gazebo, heated and finished three-car garage, two fireplaces, bar, and beach access
See this property’s full listing here.
