ST. ALBANS — Music teachers are pushing back against Agency of Education (AOE) guidance on instruction for wind instruments and singing this winter.
At the Maple Run Unified School District, both Bellows Free Academy (BFA) band instructor Eric Bushey and St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) band teacher Nick Allen would like to see the state adopt the recommendations of the National Federal of High School Associations (NFHS), which advocates for both sports and the arts.
NFHS, which is working with two universities on a six-month study of aerosolization of COVID-19 — the transmission of the virus through tiny particles in the air rather than larger droplets — has recommended allowing for indoor playing of wind instruments and singing in a group with the following restrictions:
- brass and woodwind players where a surgical mask with a slit for their mouths;
- the bell of the instrument is covered with an air filter with a MERV 13 rating;
- students remain six feet apart, except for trombonists who must be nine feet from other musicians;
- playing lasts for 30 minutes or less;
- after 30 minutes the air is ventilated and changed, preferably three times using air from outside the building; and
- singers remain masked and six feet apart at all times, with the same limits on rehearsal times and ventilation requirements.
The updated guidance supplied by the AOE last month allowed only solo practice of singing and wind instruments with no one else in the room.
AOE spokesperson Ted Fisher said the agency and the health experts advising AOE have looked at the NFHS study.
“We consider the results preliminary and not conclusive enough to support the safe resumption of group indoor music activities,” he said. “Recently, we have become aware of additional research, which will also be carefully reviewed. Secretary French has asked music educators to share research as they become aware of it, so that we can evaluate it for potential contribution to future updates.”
NFHS based the recommendations on the initial findings in an ongoing study being conducted by the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of Maryland.
Fisher also noted that ventilation remains a challenge in many schools with HVAC systems of varying styles and conditions.
“Good ventilation is required if we’re going to have music indoors,” said Bill Prue, head of the Vermont Music Educators Association.
However, he noted that any investments in improving ventilation would benefit the entire school, not just music students.
Limiting indoor practice to just one singer or wind player in a room complicates instruction, especially for students who are just learning their instruments, but it also takes away a big draw and benefit of playing music — the chance to do so with others.
Allen said that what he loves about music and one of the big draws for students is that experience of working together. “Everybody is working together and you have real means of seeing your progress together,” he said.
Schools are increasingly emphasizing social-emotional learning, including both interpersonal skills and the ability to understand and express one’s own emotions and those of others.
Music, Bushey pointed out, incorporates social-emotional learning in its very fabric.
When students play together, they need to listen to one another. “It’s a conversation,” Bushey said. “It’s a language.”
Prue agreed. “You have to work in a group throughout your entire life,” he said, which is a skill students develop playing and singing together.
“They to have to listen to one another,” he said. “They have to communicate with one another and they have to react to one another without even speaking.”
This fall, group music instruction has taken place outside. Even when it was cold, windy and rainy, students didn’t complain, Bushey said.
“Group music making was taken away from them in the spring,” he said. “They’re so happy to be playing music together again.”
Music teachers around the state and at BFA have been creative about what instruction they can offer. In the spring, members of the BFA chorus recorded themselves singing separately and BFA choral instructor Armand Messier edited them into a single performance.
Bushey is doing similar things with instrumental performances, but it isn’t the same as playing together. Safety is the priority, he said, but he believes the experiences of other bands and choruses who have been using the NFHS guidance shows students can rehearse together safely with the proper precautions.
One of the frustrations expressed by Bushey and Allen is a sense that there may two sets of standards: one for sports and another for the arts.
Allen, who has also coached track, said, “It should just be a level playing field for these activities that have risks associated with them.”
“One of our frustrations is that it’s hard to find really any research that’s been done on indoor sports,” Prue said.
AOE’s Fisher said the risks for each activity are being evaluated separately.
When asked what research the state relied on when making the decision to allow basketball and hockey, Fisher said the guidelines for sports are being set by a working group chaired by Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore, while the music guidelines are part of the Strong and Healthy Start Group looking at school operations overall. However, he said, many of the medical experts are on both groups.
On Thursday, some of those experts, Secretary of Education Dan French, and others met in a group that included Prue and other educators. Prue said that while music teachers have submitted information via email previously this was the first time they have been part of a meeting.
Nothing definitive came from the meeting, but teachers have provided additional studies for evaluation by the medical experts. Prue said the meeting is the start of what he expects could be a long conversation.
Indoor track and wrestling have been deemed too risky, but basketball and hockey will be allowed without spectators. However, teams will play against teams from other schools.
Music teachers are seeking to have small cohorts of students practice together, with similar precautions in place and no contact with students from other schools and no public performances, according to Prue.
The current guidelines are making it harder for students who are just learning an instrument. Before COVID-19, band students at SATEC would spend three to three and a half hours playing their instrument at school. Now they get a half hour of playing outside, and 45 minutes of online group of instruction each week. Allen said he is holding online office hours for additional one-on-one instruction.
During group lessons he plays and students play along with him at home. But they’re on mute. He can’t hear them and he can’t offer immediate corrections on things they may be doing wrong.
When kids are first learning an instrument “you have to be specific about every small step,” said Allen.
In online lessons, “I expect to get about half of what I can get done in person,” he added.
Not only is instruction more challenging, but so is keeping students’ attention. Plus, as parents go back to work in person, some students are logging into school from their parents’ work or other locations where they can’t play their instruments, he said.
Allen, at least, is still offering lessons. Not all elementary and middle school teachers have been able to continue instruction. Allen said he has heard from peers who aren’t working inside the school building at all.
Those teachers who are in the building face the challenges of not being able to use recorders to introduce elementary students to playing an instrument because recorders are a wind instrument. Not all schools have alternative instruments such as xylophones or guitars, which are more costly, especially as schools limit instrument sharing.
“It feels like it could be an entire generation of students who may miss the chance to play an instrument,” Prue said.
COVID-19’s spread among choirs provided some of the first evidence of aerosol transmission, with high profile instances, particularly one in Washington state, of choir member infecting others during rehearsal.
“We didn’t know about masks and social distancing” when those events happened, Bushey said.
“We just want to do what we can do safely,” he concluded.
