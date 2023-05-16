BURLINGTON — A new project presenting the stories of individuals facing homelessness and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity advocates who help them is traveling to several towns in Franklin County this summer.
Produced by Vermont Folklife, the exhibit made its first stop in Burlington’s City Hall Park on Saturday, May 13.
‘In our words, in our community,’ holds space for 15 community members' stories through photographed portraits and audio recordings of interviews. Each person’s story is displayed on a yard sign, with a portrait on one side and a QR code leading to audio recordings of their story on the other.
Vermont has the second highest per capita rate of people experiencing homelessness in the United States, according to the exhibit's website.
“This statistic reflects a painful and difficult fact – as Vermonters, we all face economic injustice because we are one community. None of us succeed until we all succeed,” the website states.
The recordings feature two clients from St. Albans, including a mother named Jenn, who shares her struggles with opiate misuse and homelessness, and a veteran named Sean, who shares how his journey with addiction led him to begin working on becoming a recovery coach.
Macaulay Lerman, a professional photographer based in Burlington, took the photos for the exhibit.
Vermont Folklife executive director Kate Haughey said the interview process was slow and careful in order to best represent each participant.
“We would go to different CVOEO programs and hang out there throughout the day. We did long-form life history interviews and we got to know people and learn about their lived experiences,” she said.
The project illuminates systemic social issues that many individuals face as well, Haughey said.
“There were a lot of common themes from people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness from their childhoods and people experiencing various forms of trauma and abuse,” she said.
Travis Poulin, CVOEO’s Community Action Network director, shared his perspective on being included in the exhibit.
“Working with them to take the audio was fun and gave me a chance to reflect on the work that I’ve done and the people that I’ve worked with in a way I haven’t done often,” he said.
Taking part in the project allowed Poulin to share stories that shaped who he was as an advocate today, he said.
“They understood how to get the facts of a story as well as the feelings. As an advocate, I was used to making sure people had a voice and I hadn’t yet turned that inward,” he said.
Representatives from the congressional offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) also made an appearance and each one made remarks.
Erhard Mahnke, outreach representative from Sanders’ office, shared a statement thanking CVOEO and Vermont Folklife for their work on the project.
“Unless everyone in our community begins to understand the everyday struggles of poverty as a state and a nation it will never be eliminated,” he said.
James McNerney, an outreach representative from Welch’s office, said it was important to keep the homeless people in the project in mind during congressional talks about the debt ceiling.
“These are real people who have real stories to tell,” he said. “It’s important to keep that in mind when we hear that billions of dollars are being spent on this program and that program.”
David Scherr, state director of the office of Congresswoman Balint, said that Balint was personally impressed with the project.
“She thought this was a great way to unite art and public policy and to have an impact in those realms,” he said.
The traveling exhibit’s photos and audio are also available online. Check out the exhibit at CVOEO’s website here.
