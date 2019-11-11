ST. ALBANS CITY — A crowd of hundreds, including students, teachers, local officials, the public, guests of honor, and veterans, filled Taylor Park Monday morning for the city’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Allan Brown, the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 758, moderated the ceremony.
Several speeches constituted most of the ceremony.
World War II veteran Frank Spendley’s speech stood out.
Spendley and fellow World War II vet Bob Coon served as the ceremony’s grand marshals.
Spendley said he and Coon served in the European Theater of Operations with the 101st Airborne Division.
“There is a destiny which makes us brothers,” Spendley said. “None goes his way alone, and all that we put into the lives of others comes back into our own.
“The moment we are discharged from the military service, we are, in a real sense, reborn under the banner of that band. We become veterans — veterans with a capital ‘V.’
“We will live the remainder of our lives, and die, and be remembered as veterans. We become member of destiny’s honor band of brothers.”
Coon said he didn’t have a prepared speech. But what he did say seemed to resonate with the audience.
Coon thanked those in attendance.
“The weather isn’t good, but the people are,” he said. “Everyone here has come for a purpose, and we all thank you for that. The veterans all thank you.
“There are times when I’m sure Frank, and I know that I, never dreamed that we’d ever be back here. Times were tough. And so many dark days, and so many good days too.
“But here we are, back, being honored here, and it is a great honor to speak to you today. Because we never believed we’d be able to do it.”
Brigadier Gen. Joel Clark, a Swanton resident, was the guest of honor.
In his own remarks, Clark urged veterans in the crowd to raise their hands. He encouraged the public to approach the veterans and speak with them about their experience.
“We join hands in the name of peace and freedom to pay them proper tribute,” Clark said.
“They have not only fought our wars. They preserved the peace, whether in faraway lands or here at home station.
“They have lived uncommon lives, under common banners, a love of country and service to fellow man.
“It is therefore fitting as a nation, as a people, to recognize their service and sacrifice.”
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith similarly encouraged those in the audience, particularly students, to approach veterans and ask about their experience.
“I believe this is one of the greatest learning opportunities for our students,” Smith said.
Smith then spoke directly to the students.
“I would dare say that many of you, and that includes me as well, have very little indication as to what extent of sacrifice our veterans have made for our freedom and our country,” he told them.
With that in mind, Smith encouraged students to reach out to veterans, whether family members or neighbors, and ask about their sacrifices.
“Maybe they missed the birth of a child, maybe it was you when you were born. They could have been injured. They missed family events: weddings, funerals.
“And the list goes on.”
Smith acknowledged two veterans he said he considers friends who “have positively influenced me for decades”: Jim Brouillette, who served in the Korean War and recently passed away, and Rear Admiral Warren Hamm.
Smith said the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, of which Smith is executive director, plans to give Hamm and his wife Barbara the Bill Cioffi Community Involvement Award.
Brendan Deso, the St. Albans Town Selectboard chair, briefly spoke. He echoed Smith’s statements about veterans’ sacrifice.
“If you’re a business owner, review your pricing,” Deso said. “See if your discounts for active duty and retired military are good enough.
“If you’re a regular citizen, see if you’re doing enough and really reflect on that, and see if you’re putting your small piece into creating a dent in the debt that we owe our veterans.”
All those who spoke thanked the students in attendance. Bellows Free Academy students played “Taps” and sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” while St. Albans City School chorus students sang “God Bless America.”
The entire ceremony took about an hour and a half.