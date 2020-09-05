ST. ALBANS CITY — Five years ago this fall, the ladies of Taylor Park returned after a year-long absence.
They were a different color and made from a new material when they resumed their more than century long reign over Taylor Park with a dedication that filled the park.
The restoration, which cost roughly $300,000, came as the revitalization of St. Albans City was picking up momentum. The streetscape project on Main Street had been completed, and the new parking garage, state office building and Ace Hardware had been built.
Restoring the fountain was “the cherry on top” of the revitalization efforts, said Tom Gallagher. The Rotary Club of St. Albans took on the challenge of spearheading the restoration, including raising the funds to pay back a loan taken out by the city. Gallagher chaired the Rotary’s fountain committee.
Also on the committee were Meghan Manahan, Dana Rocheleau, Dave Kimel, Rene Meilleur and Peter Garceau.
Garceau, an engineer, provided free engineering for the project.
“Without Peter and his hours, and his involvement, and his expertise, none of this would have been possible,” Gallagher said.
Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development, concurred. “His efforts were essential,” Sawyer said.
The fountain was turned off in 2012 because the zinc statues had begun to deteriorate, and the force of the water through the fountain was exacerbating the problem.
Then city councilor Jeff Young located the company which owned the original molds used to make the fountain in Alabama. Robinson Iron came to Vermont, dismantled the fountain, and transported it to their workshop in September 2014. The iron bowls and central pillar of the fountain were cleaned and restored. The statues, including the four ladies around the base, were recast in aluminum.
The whole fountain was painted black.
With a refurbished base, a whole new plumbing system and a new lighting system, the fountain was put back together a year later. The original statues were donated to groups around the city, including the Saint Albans Museum and the St. Albans Free Library.
At the rededication ceremony, Dave Kimel, who first suggested his fellow Rotarians take on the task of raising the funds to restore the fountain, said, “I have a hard time speaking; I’m that emotional, not so much for the fountain as for everything it symbolizes.”
“This would not have happened without everything else that’s happened in St. Albans,” he said, referring to the revitalization of St. Albans City.
The original fountain was donated by former Vermont Gov. J. Gregory Smith, owner of the Vermont Central Railroad and a host of other businesses in town. His donation in 1887 came as St. Albans, like many other communities, struggled in the decades following the Civil War.
“It should be the desire of every citizen, as it is certainly mine, to see our village restored to its pristine condition and healthful growth,” Smith wrote in a letter about the fountain.
In 1886 a Village Improvement Society had been formed. The society raised $2,000 for improvements to Taylor Park and the village appropriated $300. The improvements included the creation of a pond to the south of the fountain with an iron bridge over it. Both are now gone, but the ladies remain.
“His gift to St. Albans was to remind us that this is a special place and we should believe in the possibilities and opportunities in St. Albans,” said Liz Gamache, who served as mayor at the time of the fountain restoration.
After the fountain was turned off, schoolchildren would ask her about the fountain whenever she visited schools, Gamache said. An elderly woman told her about sitting by the fountain with her father as a child.
For many the fountain is the “heart and soul” of St. Albans, Gamache said, connecting them to the community.
That was clear in the way the community rallied around its restoration.
“The community really wanted this,” said Gallagher. “It was really a community project.” There was so much support for the project that Rotary was able to quickly retire all of the debt related to it.
It’s so popular that people still seek to dedicate benches around the fountain, the primary fundraiser for the project, he said.
“It makes even more of a difference now,” Gallagher said. In the current pandemic, Taylor Park has become an even more important gathering place for the community, somewhere where people can bring their kids or meet with friends out of doors. That “puts all the more focus on the fountain as a main attraction,” he noted.