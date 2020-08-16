FAIRFAX – With a façade now hidden behind painters’ scaffolding, it might be hard to notice the date nailed to the Fairfax Historical Society’s siding.
“1807,” the small sign reads, “Fairfax Hist. Soc.”
A fresh coat of paint now leads up the front of the building, stopping shortly above the building’s front entrance on one side and slowly approaching the date marker on the other.
Once Fairfax’s town hall, the historical society’s small museum has been in the throes of a dramatic facelift as the historical society works to preserve the two-centuries-old building.
“The membership voted unanimously to save the building,” the historical society’s president, Nicole Vance, told the Messenger during a visit to the museum last week. “Because this building has so much history in the town, we decided we have to save it.”
The building now sitting at 1181 Main Street in Fairfax’s village has, as Vance said, had a long history within Fairfax, serving in several different roles for Fairfax’s townspeople and its businesses before finally settling into its current status as a museum.
According to the Fairfax Historical Society, the building was first built in 1807 on a plot of land directly across the street from its current Main Street abodes, where it served as Fairfax’s town hall and, occasionally, as a place for preaching before Fairfax’s first churches were built.
Sometime during its services as the town hall, the building functioned as a courthouse, where only a single court case had ever been argued.
Before its eventual donation to the Fairfax Historical Society, the building would also fill in as a schoolhouse following the original Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax’s burning and serve as a casket showroom for the nearby A. W. Rich Funeral Home.
Upon its donation to the Fairfax Historical Society, the former town hall was moved across the street to the site of an old fire station and repurposed as a town museum, stocked with everything from a collection of farm equipment to a potpourri of artifacts from everyday life in historic Fairfax.
Those centuries of history can be seen in the building now, with a somewhat splintered appearance tracing the building’s exterior and the mustier shades of paint weathered into the building’s interior.
According to Vance, the biggest blow to the building came in 2010, when the museum’s sump pump failed amid a wet spell and flooded the building’s basement. While the pump was replaced, the resulting moisture led to mold sneaking through much of the building, prompting the museum’s closure.
While the historical society weighed other options for a new home, like the Baptist church now being restored as Fairfax’s community center project or the former “white house” on Bellows Free Academy’s property, Vance said the historical society was committed to keeping their former town hall alive.
Several years later, the mold has been addressed.
It was the first phase of a larger restoration plan for the former town hall, the most immediate step for a five-phase restoration plan still underway.
Much of that work, supported by the 30 or so members of Fairfax’s historical society, has been handled through volunteers, some turning up for special projects and others attending the community work days the historical society has had to put on hold due to COVID-19.
According to Vance, the historical society had the museum’s 1807 image in mind when planning its restoration, though some smaller features speaking to the building’s history, like the mismatching paint against the building’s back wall heralding from the placement of old voting booths, might be preserved.
It’s all a part, according to Vance, of the historical society’s intentions of capturing a Fairfax history that, in Vance’s words, was “extremely interesting.”
“Fairfax used to be a bustling town,” she said. “The things that used to be here are incredible.”
Many of those things can be found scattered around the historical society’s one-room museum.
In one corner a collection of farming and sugaring equipment hung on proud display, while, on a shelf, one could find lettered tiles carved in the former Scrabble factory now occupied by Runamok Maple.
Against one wall was the counter from a post office once housed inside the Main Street home to Stone’s Throw Pizza, and nearby was the sorting box from a “Beaver Post Office” once tucked somewhere into a North Fairfax locale.
Some of those histories were personal – a wooden-leg customized for one old Fairfax resident, small pieces of wooden furniture carved from shipping boxes by another Fairfax resident bedridden with a terminal illness, a century-old Sears Roebuck bathtub discovered by the museum’s neighbors.
One of Vance’s favorite artifacts, an old child-sized carriage with a harness made for a dog, sat in the center of the room accompanied by a historic photo of the carriage in action.
“Things like this are incredible,” Vance said.
Even the restoration has spurred some historical tales from the town. At least one volunteer, according to Vance, had lent a hand in the museum’s new paint job after admitting they may have been the ones who gave it its last coat of paint as a teenager decades before.
As the restoration process continues, Vance said the historical society is pondering community painting days but is in particular welcoming any volunteers who might be able to bring trade skills, such as plumbing and electrical work, to help with the next steps of preserving their museum.
The historical society is also hunting for preservation grants and would appreciate help with raising funds to afford possible grant matches to support its ongoing renovation.
Restoring the former town hall is a goal Vance said could be important for the people of Fairfax as well, many of whom are relative newcomers to a small Franklin County community that continues to be one of the fastest growing in Vermont.
“It offers a moment in time for people to be a part of our history,” Vance said. “That’s something we take to heart.”
For now, things appear somewhat quiet at the Fairfax Historical Society, as a pandemic pushes off some restoration plans in favor of keeping crowds to a minimum and people at a distance to avoid possibly spreading a highly contagious disease.
Even if things look stagnant, however, Vance said the historical society would see the building’s restoration through.
“We’re committed to doing it,” Vance said. “It’s going to happen.”