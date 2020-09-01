SHELDON — The new home for the Sheldon food shelf was completed in the knick of time.
The building was finished last fall. This spring the coronavirus more than doubled the number of people needing the shelf’s assistance.
In February, 81 families sought assistance from the Sheldon Methodist Church Food Shelf. In August, 216 families needed its help, according to John Gorton, who heads up the entirely volunteer operation.
Collectively, those families received 20,000 pounds of food.
Families come to the food shelf from across the county. Gorton said he hasn’t examined the numbers to see where most of those visiting the shelf are coming from, but in 2019 about a third of the recipients came from Richford and another quarter from St. Albans. The rest came from around the county and from Alburgh. One of the families who came in August was from Westford.
Many of those seeking assistance are elderly, but they are often caring for their children or grandchildren, according to Gorton.
“Most families come once a month,” Gorton said. August was the first time several families came to the shelf more than once in the month.
“We got into our new building at just the right time,” he said.
The new building next to the Methodist Church has a walk-in freezer and refrigerator space. It has bathrooms, along with a stove and sink, having been built to double as a community gathering space.
The food shelf previously operated out of the church basement, and volunteers would carry food up and down stairs.
The new building has made it much easier to accept deliveries of food, store them and get the food back out the door in a safe way.
Once a month, the Vermont Food Bank delivers multiple pallets of food. That’s the day most families visit. Approximately 10 volunteers unpack that food and repack it into mixed boxes of pantry staples, such as cereal and sugar, refrigerated foods and frozen foods. Families then receive a box of each.
As families arrive, they are directed where to park and given a number. When their number is called they back up to a table in front of the food shelf and the boxes are loaded into the trunk, explained Gorton. “We’re getting to be a pretty well-oiled machine,” he said.
As the food shelf expanded its hours to six days per week, some families have shifted to coming at other times, he said, but delivery day is still, by far, the busiest day.
There is also a once per month delivery of produce from the food bank. The food bank makes one stop in St. Albans and all of the food shelves in the area send volunteers to pick up food. Gorton said several people will go on behalf of the Sheldon shelf, typically returning with 4,000 pounds of produce.
Bourdeau Brothers also provides an assist, sending a truck once per month to Barre to make an additional pick up from the Vermont Food Bank.
Food shelves must pay for some of the items from the food bank. Gorton said Sheldon has been fortunate. Nearly every day when he opens his mailbox there is a check from someone wanting to support the food shelf.
Various coronavirus assistance programs have also been a boon. The Farmers to Families program brought 400 gallons per month of milk from Monument Farms, along with 20 boxes filled with butter from Vermont Creamery and cheese, another 20 boxes of produce and 20 boxes of frozen chicken. The boxes were packed by the Abbey Group as part of a $5 million federal grant. That program ended in August, but Vermont’s Congressional delegation has announced it is pushing for renewed funding for September and October.
A grant from the state’s Vermonters Feeding Vermonters program provided funds for Gorton to purchase produce directly from local growers. There was corn on the cob from a local farm available when the Messenger visited Tuesday.
Earlier this year, the shelf received 1,000 meals per week from the Skinny Pancake, some of which were passed on to other food shelves.
The Vermont Food Bank will also be distributing some of the $4 million in coronavirus relief funds it received directly to food shelves. Gorton had not yet heard how much that funding will be when speaking with the Messenger Tuesday.
The food shelf is also supported by the United Way of Northwestern Vermont, but those funds can only cover operating expenses.
Most of the building was built by volunteers, with the exception of the floor and roof, which were put in by local businesses at a discount.
The exterior still needs to be fully sided. That work will get a boost this weekend when someone working on an Eagle Scout project will bring a crew to put on siding. He has a family member who has received help from the food shelf, Gorton said.
That isn’t unusual. Several of the 15-20 people who volunteer each month are also clients.
In addition to the siding, the building still needs some insulation and a back-up generator. Gorton is concerned about the amount of food which could be lost should power to the freezer and cooler go out at the wrong time.
He assumes any checks received are intended for food and operating expenses. In the case of a couple who have been sending a check every month, Gorton said he called and asked if it would be okay with them if the food shelf applied those funds to the generator. He was told it would.
With support from the Vermont Dept. of Health, the food shelf is branching out into growing some of its own food, planting apple trees and berry bushes.