SWANTON/HIGHGATE — Friends of Northern Lake Champlain was awarded more than $34,000 earlier this month by the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) to complete a water quality assessment along the lakeshore of Swanton and Highgate.
The assessment, which is scheduled to be conducted in mid-2021, aims to pinpoint problem areas and then determine solutions.
Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) is a nonprofit organization that works to clean the waters of northern Lake Champlain and its watershed through community outreach.
Why this specific portion of the lake?
The northernmost region of Lake Champlain, which includes Missisquoi Bay, has the highest concentration of phosphorus of any part of the lake. High phosphorus levels cause cyanobacteria blooms and bring harm to wildlife habitats.
“This area of the lake has got the highest goals for reducing phosphorus runoff. That’s what the Environmental Protection Agency assigned,” said Kent Henderson, chair of FNLC. “But these small towns have low populations, low budgets and they’re struggling just to keep their schools and their roads operating.”
That’s where FNLC comes in. As a non-profit, it helps towns like Swanton and Highgate get the funding necessary to make headway on improving water quality.
The assessment by FNLC will cover 37 miles of shoreline in this impaired region of the lake. The shoreline’s most prominent feature is the Missisquoi Delta, a National Wildlife Refuge protected by the federal government.
A beautiful floodplain that supports life for creatures like waterfowl, the delta also supplies the lake with too much sediment. Storms cause sand and dirt from the area to flow into the lake, causing erosion and poor water quality.
These erosive flows have the potential to threaten property and sensitive infrastructure including wastewater systems, according to the FNLC’s assessment proposal.
FNLC’s survey of the area aims to highlight spots for improvement and begin to design solutions, which might include the construction of stormwater retention areas and culverts, Henderson said.
When will the assessment be completed?
The assessment is currently scheduled to take place in mid-2021, with further grant seeking and community outreach to take place in early 2022.
“We want to identify landowners who are interested in cooperating and performing some of these projects,” Henderson said. “We want to form partnerships with them in each town.”
Henderson said he often hears from individuals who don’t understand why money is being spent on surveys and assessments. He said they want to know why actions and solutions take so long to be developed.
“I’m real cognizant of the complaint that folks have that a lot of money has been spent on studies with no concrete improvement in the algae blooms, but you can’t just go out with a good idea,” he said. “You’ve got to have proof that it’s going to work. You’ve got to be able to tell how much phosphorus you’re predicting you’re going to keep out of the lake by performing this project.”
Does climate change affect the lake’s pollution?
“Climate has certainly got to do with the poor water quality,” Henderson said.
Overall, Henderson is not impressed with the rate at which the deteriorating water quality has slowed, but thinks the efforts of organizations like FNLC can have an impact.
“For a small nonprofit like ours to be effective, it has got to have a laser focus,” he said. “We are just a small group with limited resources, but we are trying to do our part in ... the whole scope of things.”
In the last 10 years, FNLC has completed 70 water quality projects in northwestern Vermont, and while Henderson is proud of this achievement, he acknowledged there is still plenty of work left to do.
“We don’t have enough money or personnel to do the 10,000 projects that need to be done around Lake Champlain,” he said.
That’s why the interest and involvement of farmers and landowners is so important. FNLC is committed to providing education to the communities it serves about the lake and how individuals can make positive change.
Before the pandemic, the organization hosted community events. Henderson said he longs for the day when those can return.
“We can’t do it by ourselves, and it’s going to take a lot of private investment,” he said. “They just need the education. They need to know what to do, and we’re trying to help with that.”
