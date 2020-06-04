MONTPELIER – The Vermont House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed Wednesday legislation offering free hunting and fishing licenses to members of Vermont’s four recognized Abenaki tribes.
In a 138-5 vote, the House of Representatives approved the legislation on a second reading, setting up its likely passage on an ordered third reading.
If signed into law, H.716 would allow certified citizens of state-recognized Native American tribes a free, permanent Vermont hunting and fishing license.
As passed Wednesday, a license under H.716 would require a citizen of one of Vermont’s four recognized tribes to submit a current tribal identification card. For minors, a license would require a written certification from the minor’s guardian before a license is issued.
According to the Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office, there are approximately 6,000 members of Vermont’s four recognized Abenaki tribes, a number the office based off a report from Seven Days.
According to testimony submitted by the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi’s chief, Richard Menard, to the House Ways and Means Committee, there were approximately 2,500 card-holding members of the Swanton-headquartered tribe.
“The Missisquoi Abenaki tribe is in full support of H 716 bill,” Menard wrote in May 18 testimony to the committee. “The passing of the H716 hunting and fishing would be a BIG help to our tribe.”
Advocates for the legislation have argued the bill would allow the Abenaki to resume freely hunting and fishing on their ancestral homelands in Vermont, a goal tribal members have publicly pushed for since at least the 1970s with high-profile fish-ins along the Missisquoi River.
According to reporting from VTDigger, opponents to H.716 worried about the loss in state revenue from offering free, permanent hunting and fishing licenses to members of the Abenaki tribes, with lost revenue reportedly estimated at $20,000 annually.
Under Vermont law, free hunting and fishing licenses are currently available for active duty members of the military and veterans with disabilities, and free permanent fishing licenses are available to Vermonters with disabilities. Permanent licenses are also available with a one-time payment for seniors.
Each of Franklin County’s legislators present during the House’s session Wednesday voted in favor of the measure.