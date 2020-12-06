ST. ALBANS — If it seems that more houses than usual are lit up for the holidays, that is likely the case, based on the experience of a local retailer.
Kasey Fortin, manager of the Ace Hardware stores in Swanton and St. Albans, one of the few local retailers who sell holiday lights, said they are unable to keep strings of lights on the shelves.
"It's definitely been a good year for Christmas lights," she said. "The minute we put them out, they're gone."
People generally start coming in after lights just after Thanksgiving, but began buying earlier this year, Fortin said.
Customers are "buying whatever they can get their hands on."
Fortin attributed some of the early sales to warmer weather, with people taking advantage of the weather to decorate.
But the larger cause is a desire for something cheerful, Fortin suggested. "Everybody wants to cheer themselves up," she said, adding her 4-year-old talked her into putting up lights.
People who typically don't decorate their homes "are saying 'let's do this,'" Fortin said.
There is also Governor Phil Scott encouraging Vermonters to decorate with lights for the holiday.
“I know how hard this pandemic has been, especially as we make our way through the holidays without the ‘normal’ get-togethers and sense of closeness we all want,” said Scott in a statement issued the day after Thanksgiving. “So, in celebration of the coming holiday season, I think it’s time to lift our spirits. Let’s get creative and show the world that Vermonters are here for each other and that even through these dark and difficult times, Vermont Lights the Way.”
Vermonters are also invited to share photos of holiday displays with the hashtag #VTLightsTheWay, which news outlets, including the St. Albans Messenger, may then publish.
“I hope this effort will spread joy and hope, especially for our kids,” Scott said. “We can make a holiday season during a once-in-a-century pandemic truly memorable for our kids in a fun and positive way. Together, we can celebrate this season and remind each other that there are brighter days ahead.”
One local business has taken that message to heart. The St. Pierre family, owners of Pleasant Valley Farm in Berkshire, is lighting up their farm on Saturday and inviting members of the public to drive through the farm and see a light show highlighting farm life. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with free cookies and milk as long as supplies last.
"Get the kids dressed up in their holiday pajamas and bring them out for a memory they'll never forget," said Meghan St. Pierre.
The St. Albans Recreation Dept. has also expanded its annual holiday lighting contest in response to the governor's call.
In the past, entries were kept to a specific number because the judges could only tour so many homes. "In light of the governor's #VTLightsTheWay campaign we thought we'd like to open it up to as many homes as possible," said recreation director Kelly Viens.
Judging was also opened up to the general public, with voting taking place online and voters entered into a drawing to win $100 in gift cards to spend downtown.
