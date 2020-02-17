HIGHGATE — Proposed tax funding for the town of Highgate’s Capital Improvement Plan, Highway Fund and General Fund mark important budget items on the town’s upcoming warning as Town Meeting Day approaches.
Highgate residents will vote March 3 on the proposed $375,000 to be raised by tax dollars to meet expenses of the Capital Improvement Plan, $665,879 for the Highway Fund and $449,804 for the General Fund for fiscal year 2020/2021. The proposed increase of the town’s overall budget from the year is just $1,067, according to the town report.
Highgate plans to allocate $205,000 of the Capital Improvement Plan’s (CIP) proposed $375,000 in tax revenue to fund the replacement of highway maintenance vehicles over the next 10 years. The town has proposed a total cost of $1.47 million over those 10 years to replace those vehicles incrementally.
Highgate is not asking to set aside any funds for development of the town’s Machia Property, which also falls under the CIP. Town Treasurer Shelley Laroche said the $20,000 budgeted for the property this year will be needed elsewhere in FY21.
“We have other projects that are much more urgent, such as the Machia Road slide,” she said.
The town has proposed a budget of $50,000 for the Machia Road slide. The Missisquoi River has been eroding land along the sides of the road.
Highgate plans to spend $75,000 less on its CIP overall in FY21.
Changes to Highgate’s Highway Fund include a proposed increase of $43,785 of the allocated budget for public works. Laroche said $25,000 of that would go to the Public Works Department’s plan to pave an extra quarter mile of road per year starting in FY21. The town currently paves 1.5 miles per year.
“They are asking the taxpayers for more money so they can hopefully catch up on paving,” she said.
That $43,785 increase also includes $10,000 more for winter road salt. “It’s what they’ve been spending (on road salt), so we really need to budget for that,” she said.
An increase in St. Albans police patrol time in Highgate and the filling of the town’s vacant lister position are notable changes in the town’s general fund.
Highgate currently contracts 24 hours per week of patrol time by the St. Albans Police Department. According to Laroche, the selectboard hopes to contract closer to 30 hours per week in FY21, resulting in a proposed increase in allocated budget for police patrols of $29,815.
Laroche said the town is currently saving on ambulatory dispatch fees and making more in civil fines with the St. Albans Police Department patrols, which both help offset the cost of patrol hours.
A $7,424 appropriation for Franklin County Home Health Agency (FCHHA) services is also on the ballot for 2020/2021.
According to Laroche, Highgate does not budget for FCHHA services because of the town’s $1,000 maximum appropriation policy. The policy requires a petition for anything more than $1,000, and FCHHA has gotten the required signatures.
This FCHHA appropriation has been included in the town’s proposed total budget increase of $1,067 for FY21. So if this articles passes, that increase would not change.
“Nobody wants to pay more taxes, yet increased operating costs are inevitable with inflation,” Laroche wrote in the town report.