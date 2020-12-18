Taking into account property, income, fuel, sales and Social Security tax data, SmartAsset has reported that St. Albans is the fourth-best tax-friendly city in Vermont to retire in.
In the New York financial technology company’s sixth-annual study, St. Albans was behind just Middlebury, Burlington and Bennington, which took the top-three spots, respectively. St. Johnsbury rounded out the top five.
The study looked into how tax policies of each city would impact a theoretical retiree who had an annual income of $50,000. The analysis assumed the retiree receives $15,000 from Social Security benefits, $10,000 from a private pension, $10,000 in wages, and $15,000 from a retirement savings account.
For the retiree’s property tax rate, SmartAsset divided the median property tax paid for any given city by its median home value. The study also calculated what the retiree would pay for income tax at the federal, state, county and local levels by applying the standard deduction, personal exemption and deductions for each specific type of retirement income.
The retiree’s sales tax burden was found by estimating that 35% of their after-tax pay was spent on taxable goods, factoring in the average sales tax for each city multiplied by what a household’s income is after income tax.
Fuel taxes were calculated by distributing statewide vehicle miles traveled to the city level, using the number of vehicles in each county. SmartAsset then found the miles driven per capita in each city and, using the nationwide average fuel economy, determined the average gallons of gas used per capita. Multiplying that figure by the fuel tax resulted in what the retiree would pay in that category for each city.
Finally, it was taken into account whether Social Security income was taxable in each municipality.
After considering all of those variables, SmartAsset created an overall index weighted to best capture the taxes that most affect retirees. Forty percent of the index was a city’s income tax, 30% was its property tax, 20% was its sales tax, and the last 10% was its fuel tax.
St. Albans scored a 17.86 on the index while Middlebury ranked first with a 20.83. Essex Junction sat at 10th on the list with a score of 14.87.
SmartAsset found that the theoretical retiree in St. Albans would have spent $888 in sales taxes and $664 in fuel taxes. Towns in Franklin County averaged $911 for sales tax expenditures and $253 for fuel taxes while Grand Isle County’s averages were $911 and $251, respectively.
