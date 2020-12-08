Here’s a list of toy, diaper, coat, and gift card drives that you can contribute to this month
The season of giving is in full swing, and you might be wondering how you can help make someone’s holiday a little brighter. Here are six initiatives in Franklin and Grand Isle counties through which you can do just that.
Operation Fire Cuffs
A slew of public safety agencies are teaming up for the 10th annual Operation Fire Cuffs with the event having a different spin this year. Instead of collecting toys, fire, police and rescue departments all over Chittenden County are looking for people to donate gift cards which will then be delivered to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital on Dec. 17.
Gift cards can be mailed to or dropped off at the following locations:
- Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (130 Fisher Pond Road, St Albans, VT 05478)
- Grand Isle Town Office (9 Hyde Road, Grand Isle, VT 05458) Highgate Fire Department (2996 VT Route 78, Highgate Center, VT 05459)
- Vermont State Police -- Saint Albans Barracks (140 Fisher Pond Road, Saint Albans, VT 05478)
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (387 Lake Road, St Albans, VT 05478)
- Swanton Police Department (120 1st Street, Swanton, VT 05488)
Dee PT Great Diaper Drive for COTS
Dee Physical Therapy is very excited to announce its 13th annual diaper drive to benefit the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS). Did you know that more than half the kids that stay in COTS shelters each year are under the age of five, and COTS programs assisted more than 546 children last year? Did you also know one-in-three families struggle with diaper needs? Over the past 12 years, the Dee PT Diaper Drive, through generous community donations, has collected over 900,000 diapers. The diaper drive will look a little different this year, but the sentiment is still the same: a community-based event to help our neighbors. Due to the ongoing health pandemic, Dee PT can’t do in-person donations this year. However, together with COTS, it has organized a virtual event. To participate, visit cotsonline.org/give/diaper-drive/.
Coats for Kids
Gadue’s Dry Cleaning has begun its annual Coats for Kids campaign. Coats for Kids has been supplying warm winter clothing to families throughout Chittenden and Franklin Counties for over 30 years. This year, need is greater than ever, and donations have been down. Drop off your gently used coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, scarves and winter boots at any Gadue’s Dry Cleaning location. Gadue’s will clean and recondition them, and items will be distributed through local agencies and schools to those children and families who need warm clothing to face the cold winter ahead. All sizes are needed, adult through infant, but articles should be limited to winter outerwear.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Creek Farm Plaza (Roosevelt Highway, Colchester)
- Ethan Allen Shopping Center (North Avenue, Burlington)
- 430 Shelburne Road, Burlington
- Shelburne Bay Plaza (2989 Shelburne Road, Shelburne)
- 30 Susie Wilson Road, Essex Junction
- Sweet Meadow Plaza (1164 Williston Road, South Burlington)
Toys for Kids
The Donald Cook Detachment of the Marine Corps League is back with its Toys for Kids drive to benefit the Salvation Army’s distribution of gifts for Vermont families in need. All items are asked to be new and unwrapped for children up to age 14, or you can help the league purchase Visa gift cards to be donated for kids ages 15-17 by mailing a check to Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington, VT 05406; you can also donate via PayPal through the league’s website by going to toysforkidsvt.com and selecting ‘Donate.’
Toys for Kids is working in cooperation with and support of the United Way’s Operation Happiness toy collection efforts in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Operation Happiness is looking for volunteers to monitor the many Toys for Kids barrel locations in that area. If people are interested, they should call Operation Happiness Toy Administrator Gwen Boudreau at 802-309-0960.
In addition to the drop-off locations below, you can send an online purchase directly to Toys for Kids of Vermont, c/o Jerihill Ace Hardware, 249 Vt-15, Jericho, Vermont 05465.
Toys can be dropped off in the barrels at the following locations through Dec. 21:
- Dollar Store (9 Colonial Rd., Fairfax)
- Isle La Motte Town Offices (2272 Main St., Isle La Motte)
- Harborside Harvest Market (896 US Route 2, South Hero)
- Hero's Welcome (3643 US Route 2, South Hero)
- A&B Beverage (193 US Route 2, South Hero)
- Keeler Bay Variety (500 US Route 2, South Hero)
- Hannaford Supermarket (277 Swanton Road, St. Albans)
- Kinney Drugs, Inc. (164 Swanton Road, St. Albans)
- People's Trust Company (25 Kingman St., St. Albans)
- People's Trust Company (1 Franklin Park West, St. Albans)
- St. Albans Cooperative Store (140 Federal Street, St. Albans)
- Vermont Federal Credit Union (55 Old Orchard Road, St. Albans)
