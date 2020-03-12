ST. ALBANS CITY — Anyone wanting to go to or from Boston or Montreal to St. Albans by bus, will first have to go to Burlington, then try an catch a Green Mountain Transit (GMT) bus to St. Albans. But that is likely to change soon.
On Monday, the St. Albans City Council authorized city manager Dominic Cloud to negotiate with Greyhound Lines for a bus stop in downtown St. Albans, with the city clerk’s office to sell tickets during the week.
Roughly 25 years ago, Greyhound decided that what its New England customers wanted was a direct route between Boston and Montreal with few stops in between. That decision ended the Greyhound stop in St. Albans. Ever since, local attorney James Levy has been trying to convince the company to resume stops in St. Albans.
Every few years he would contact Greyhound about adding a St. Albans stop. The company was never interested until last summer. “There was a whole different reception,” said Levy.
The company, he said, had concluded “there was revenue to be had” in offering more stops on longer routes.
St. Albans will become the only stop between Burlington and Montreal. Based on demographics, Greyhound expects to sell 12 tickets per day, with three of those tickets sold at city hall.
While the initial thought was thought was that Greyhound would want to stop near Exit 19, none of the businesses there were interested. Nor were any of the downtown businesses the city approached. The city clerk’s office already sells GMT tickets and passes. Clerk Curry Galloway indicated that adding a few more tickets was something her office could handle.
Sale of the tickets is also expected to bring as much as $18,250 in revenue to the clerk’s office.
There will be two routes at first, one southbound and one northbound.
“This is a huge opportunity for downtown,” said Ward 1 Councilor Tim Hawkins.
“It fits right in with what we’re trying to do to advance public transportation statewide,” added Councilor Mike McCarthy, who also serves in the Vermont House.
There is no timeline yet for the resumption of Greyhound service in St. Albans, but those involved indicated that Greyhound was excited to return to the area.