MONTPELIER — Due to historic flooding and the continued recovery efforts that will be required in the weeks and months ahead, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Celebration is postponed, including Gov. Phil Scott's end-to-end ride of the trail, previously scheduled for this Saturday, July 15.
The LVRT Celebration will be rescheduled, and a new date will be announced at the appropriate time, according to an email from the governor's office.
“If we know one thing, it’s that Vermonters are strong, resilient, caring and ready to help their neighbors in the wake of this storm and disaster. We all look forward to brighter days ahead, when we can properly celebrate the LVRT and all this new outdoor recreation asset has to offer,” Scott said.
All of Vermont's rail trails are currently closed due to flooding and downed trees. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail and Beebe Spur Rail Trail are closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.