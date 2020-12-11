MONTPELIER – Vermont appears to have avoided the worst of a “Thanksgiving surge” in COVID-19 cases seen elsewhere in the U.S., state officials said during a news conference Friday.
As the number of cases reported daily remain relatively high, however, and as COVID-19 continues swirling through long-term care facilities across the state, Vermont officials, including Gov. Phil Scott, cautioned against complacency.
Amid higher numbers of reported cases and ongoing outbreaks, officials also detailed Friday plans to reinforce beleaguered long-term care centers with emergency staff and further build-up the Green Mountain State’s capacity for contact tracing.
Here are the key takeaways from the Scott administration’s regular Friday updates.
1. Vermont appears to have avoided the “surge on top of a surge” federal health officials warned could follow Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.
According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, there were few significant spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported every day in Vermont, meaning Vermonters appeared to have largely followed public health orders restricting large gatherings.
“While our cases remain higher than we are used to seeing, they’ve remained fairly stable lately, and there’s been no escalating spike,” Levine said. “We hope this means that Vermonters either avoided Thanksgiving gatherings or kept them very small.”
As of Friday, there were no clusters of COVID-19 within Vermont stemming back from a Thanksgiving gathering, according to Levine. “None of our recent contact tracing efforts have revealed clusters of cases coming from this holiday,” Levine said.
The “Thanksgiving surge” refers to fears that COVID-19 cases would swell in the wake of family gatherings on Thanksgiving. While some states, like Vermont, have avoided such surges, others have seen cases explode in the weeks following the late November holiday.
Within Vermont, Levine said it was possible a few people were infected on the holiday who had yet to develop symptoms, as COVID-19’s incubation period can last up to about 14 days. However, he said it seemed unlikely at this point.
“There still may be people who became symptomatic late in their course… who may be just getting tested and starting now, but I wouldn’t anticipate a huge increase in cases at this point in time,” the health commissioner said.
2. As long-term care facilities in Vermont continue to struggle with outbreaks, officials are looking to add emergency staffing who could reinforce affected long-term care centers.
According to Vermont’s Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, Vermont recently contracted with a South Burlington-based company to build up emergency nursing staff who could deploy to long-term care centers whose staffs had been affected by an outbreak.
Through the company, TLC Health Care, the state would have an additional 40 workers it could send to long-term care centers where staff has had to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposures.
“Long-term care facilities – especially skilled-nursing facilities – are challenged by outbreaks within their facilities,” Smith told reporters, “especially during the first 24 and 48 hours of an outbreak, when staff may test positive and have to isolate, and other staff who are close contacts must quarantine.”
“This is a professional staffing pool that represents new capacity in our system,” Smith said. “We’re confident they will hit the ground running with expanded capacity to meet the increasing need.”
The contract, according to Smith, would be administered under Vermont’s Dept. of Aging and Independent Living.
The number of cases reported in Vermont’s long-term care facilities has exploded in recent weeks amid a wider surge in new cases of COVID-19 in the Green Mountain State.
According to Vermont’s health department, more than 300 cases have been recorded among residents and staff in several long-term care facilities currently experiencing an active outbreak. More recently, officials have attributed at least several deaths due to COVID-19 to those outbreaks.
A facility in St. Albans, the St. Albans Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, is among those currently listed as the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Friday, 43 cases have been reported among the facility’s staff and residents.
Smith, on Friday, also said the state was looking for volunteers or part-time employees to build out its medical reserves and provide other services that could assist Vermont’s long-term care facilities struggling with outbreaks.
“We are in this together, so we’re requesting Vermonters to assist our health care heroes during this surge,” Smith said, later adding, “They need help, and we need to help them, and help is on the way.”
Both volunteer and paid positions offered by the state can be found online at covidstaffing.vermont.gov.
3. As daily caseloads remain high, Vermont is continuing to add new testing locations – including two locally – and has added more contact tracers.
Vermont is planning to add another 75 contact tracers in total through a contract with Maximus, Inc., the company Vermont currently contracts with to staff its Vermont Health Connect helplines.
According to Smith, the 75 additional contact tracers hired through Maximus would be in addition to the more than 100 contact tracers already employed by the state.
The state will also be expanding its planned surveillance testing for COVID-19 within health care facilities, with 25 percent of “patient-facing” health care employees now slated for testing every month, according to Smith.
“There is no question that health care providers and staff can safely deliver care and services in health care settings and can prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” he said. “However, this is a very large workforce that is also circulating in the community where transmission can more easily take place.”
As additional on-demand testing sites are added around Vermont, two are now also expected to come online locally in the coming weeks, according to Smith – one in Swanton and another in Richford.
“We’re seeing too many days of over 100 COVID-19 cases, so we must do everything that we possibly can to get a handle on this virus,” the human services secretary said.
4. While a vaccine is on the horizon and Vermont’s daily caseloads are holding steady, state officials warned Friday against developing a sense of complacency.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration’s advisory panel reviewing a vaccine produced by the New York-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer recommended the vaccine’s authorization, setting the vaccine up for likely approval in the coming days.
With that news in mind, Scott, on Friday, cautioned things would still be hard in the coming months as a vaccine is slowly rolled out.
“While this is certainly incredible news and an important milestone, as well as a huge step toward defeating this virus that has devastated our way of life, we have to reflect on what’s going on right now,” the governor said.
Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, seemed to share the governor’s sense of caution, advising that, even as COVID-19’s recent growth appears to be stabilizing in Vermont well below the surges seen elsewhere in the U.S. and New England, Vermonters should still be vigilant.
That was especially true as the holidays approached, according to Levine.
“I caution us that these are not numbers we should start to develop a new comfort level with,” Levine said. “There’s simply more people with COVID-19 in our communities right now and more potential for possible exposure… We need to take that into account as we plan for and celebrate holidays.”
