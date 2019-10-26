ST. ALBANS – Goats, hemp, hops and tourists now dot farms large and small.
The face of agriculture is changing in Vermont, according to state officials, with growers taking on everything from busy hemp markets to booming demands for goats and everything in between.
According to the Agency of Agriculture’s Agriculture Development Division Director Abbey Willard, consumers’ tastes have diversified and become more sophisticated, with buyers looking for more local flavors to add to their diet and favoring foods labeled for sustainability.
Farms have fallowed in suit, with some producers turning toward environmentally friendly practices and placing additional value in animal welfare and more specialized uses of their foods.
“The shopper and consumer is getting more sophisticated, and instead of just thinking about local, they’re doing more of what we call ‘value-based buying,’” Willard said. “Consumers want to make sure they support farmers, they want to make sure farmers and food businesses receive a fair price, they’re still interested in supporting sustainable and viable farms.”
Increasingly, Willard said, consumers are also interested in healthier foods and in snacking culture. “We’re seeing more snack food, recognizing that people are more about a snacking eating culture rather than three big meals a day,” Willard said.
Consumers, she said, have also become more interested in trying new products and new brands, a noticeable shift from the brand loyalties that defined food purchases in the past.
According to Willard, producers have responded by “becoming very innovative,” differentiating their products for very specific niche markets.
These changes have led to continued growth in certain agricultural areas, like the craft brews and spirits that have become mainstays in Vermont’s economy. That market, Willard said, continues to thrive.
“We haven’t seen a decline and actually continue seeing growth in craft wine and spirits,” Willard said. “Sourcing of local grains and sweeteners like maple and honey. It’s not just about being a Vermont-based business, but using local ingredients.”
In 2017, there were 55 different breweries scattered around Vermont, with around a half dozen new breweries coming online every year, according to the Vermont Brewers Association.
In all, craft beer had a $326 million impact on Vermont’s economy, according to the Vermont Brewers Association.
Likewise, goat-based dairies have started spreading across the Green Mountains, a strangely positive niche in a larger dairy market that’s continued to struggle under an oversupply that’s driven more than half of Vermont’s dairies out of the market since the beginning of the decade.
According to Willard, cheese makers have increasingly turned to goat cheese as a way to differentiate themselves in the market, with some producers, like Vermont Creamery, calling for more farmers to make the transition to help it keep up with demand.
“Vermont is clearly a dairy culture, so it’s taken time for dairies to think about different animals, different infrastructure and different markets,” Willard said. “But we’re seeing that continued market opportunity Vermont Creamery has created is resulting in people really considering goat dairy.”
The Vermont Creamery, a Land ‘o’ Lakes-owned creamery specializing in goat products, began a large plant expansion this year to help with processing for that increased market demand.
Meanwhile, the dairy industry as a whole continues to see farms go out of business and larger farms absorb some of those vacated fields.
Longtime members of that industry have also consolidated, most recently seen with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery’s merger with the national Dairy Farmers of America.
Willard noted, however, that cows are increasingly sold out of state, as its no longer profitable for larger Vermont dairies to add new animals to their herds.
One well-publicized area of growth in agriculture was the hemp industry, according to Willard, with hundreds of new growers joining what she called a “hemp and CBD surge.”
It was a young market, she said, with demand still growing but requiring additional support from the state as a previously nonexistent market continues to develop and places new strains on marketers and processors.
“Hemp is a perfect example of a market that’s not fully developed,” Willard said, stating it was a market where participants were simultaneously in a “wait and see” mode and a “build it, they will come” mode.
In some places, she noted producers still needed infrastructure to develop as they turned to new markets that didn’t exist in Vermont or, in some cases, even look to export outside of the state.
One place where those pressures existed, Willard said, was in a grain market.
According to Willard, the University of Vermont Extension was exploring developing a grain market in Vermont, but identified that there were few mills in Vermont actually capable of processing that grain.
A creative answer to that, she said, might be shipping raw grains to Canada, where there are still some mills capable of processing grain, and then returning those grains to Vermont.
Fruit and vegetables was another market where, according to Willard, producers were challenged by a lack of existing infrastructure, as their short life span meant storage and distribution had strict deadlines to contend with.
“Distribution is a challenge in Vermont,” she said. “How do you get it to market as fast as you can?”
The response, Willard said, was that some produce growers looked for new ways to market their products in a way that allowed them to extend that shelf life while also exploring new markets for their products.
In the meantime, according to Willard, direct sales continued to account for most Vermont produce growers’ sales.
As dairy farms continue to buckle under the pressure of low milk prices, Willard said many farmers found themselves downsizing to a more sustainable size and diversifying their possible sources of revenue.
One of those newer revenue streams, she said, could be found in agritourism and other more experiential products, with farm stays and farm stands becoming more common among Vermont’s farms.
There’s also repurposing of existing infrastructure on farms, as barns turn into wedding venues, beds and breakfasts or sites for hemp drying and hey storage.
Farmers have also had to become more nimble, Willard said, with many farmers having to take on new roles as business managers and marketers.
Increasingly, she said, those marketers have also looked outside of Vermont.
“That is new in the last five years,” Willard said. “The local food movement originated as a feed your neighbor... and that has really shifted in the last five years to acknowledge the 630,000 consumers in Vermont is not a large enough audience base for the nearly 7,000 farms in Vermont.”
But, Willard said, as local food trends grow nationally – the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture predicts 2019 will see the local food economy swell to $20 billion – they’ve “supported the export of Vermont products very well.”
“Many Vermont products are ‘local’ in Boston and New York,” “People really are seeking out Vermont cheeses or meats or specialty products, because Vermont’s brand is that we produce high quality products.”