GEORGIA — Voters in the Town of Georgia are being asked a question about a question this month as they return to the polls on Jan. 26.
A single ballot question is asking, in the words of the town’s administrator, Amber Baker, to “verify” the town’s prior vote authorizing a $3 million bond for building a new town garage.
What the election was not, according to Baker, was another vote again authorizing the town to bond for a new municipal garage.
“The vote… is not to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the $3 million,” Baker said during a recent Georgia Selectboard meeting. “It’s just to say ‘hey, we knew about this – yes or no?’ It’s just to verify the clerical error.”
The question, according to Baker, stemmed from a clerical error relating to language in Vermont’s municipal borrowing laws requiring that bond votes be warned in a local newspaper once a week during the three weeks before an election.
Those notices, according to Vermont law, require the vote be warned on the same day for each of those three weeks.
According to Baker, the bond Georgia voters approved in November had been warned in a paper for three consecutive days ahead of the election.
“It was run in the paper for three days consecutively,” she said. “It needed to be ran in the paper for three consecutive weeks on the same day.”
Slotted into the midst of a high turnout presidential election, November’s bond vote saw Georgia voters narrowly approve the $3 million bond to build a new town garage behind their highway department’s current Plains Road home.
Georgia officials argued the new garage was a necessity, spurred both by maintenance issues at the existing town garage and by a growing highway department needed to meet the needs of Georgia’s expanding population.
On several occasions, the Messenger toured the garage, noting both safety concerns and more general maintenance issues stemming from both the building’s age and the limited space available for Georgia’s highway department.
Georgia voters will see an election similar to what they saw during the primary races in 2020 as they turn out for their first elections in 2021 later this month. Voting will be handled in person at the town’s office and absentee ballots will be available on request.
While Georgia officials felt outreach was limited by public health orders making public meetings and information sessions virtually impossible to manage in person, officials previously told the Messenger they felt comfortable with their outreach during the weeks leading to the November vote.
Baker echoed those sentiments during the selectboard’s most recent regular meeting, saying, “Everyone was mailed a ballot. We had lots of communication. Everything was in everyone’s tax bill.”
