SWANTON — Belly-dancers, artists and armorers visited Swanton this weekend for the inaugural Gathering of the Realms.
Attendance was relatively thin for the first year, but those who went found an interesting mix of vendors and artists’ booths to check out.
James Beihl, for example, ended up in Swanton after hearing about the event via word of mouth. He decided to bring his collection of prints and paintings of mythical creatures and locales up from Williston to the event.
“I paint places I want to live,” Beihl said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Influenced by the Lord of the Rings and J.R.R Tolkien’s works, Beihl said he started seeking out these types of events after recognizing he could find a niche with his work. Painting dragons tend to be his favorite as he can be more creative, but he’s found that customers also appreciate the less grandiose, such as cute depictions of hobbit holes and mushroom houses.
Meanwhile, across the field, the belly-dancing group, known as The Shimmy-Nannigans, were performing to a bardcore rendition of a Billie Eilish tune.
Consisting of six women from Massachusetts, the Shimmy-Nannigans often head out to perform at renaissance faires throughout New England. But when they aren’t shaking their hips in jiggling jewelry though, they’re working white collar jobs.
Sabrina Lichtenvalner said she got into the hobby when she lived in New Mexico and saw a belly dancer perform.
“I was dared to talk to the belly dancers,” she laughed. “And then I was like ‘Okay.’”
Soon, she was taking classes, performing at birthdays and asking pirates to be their renaissance faire bouncers as one of the Shimmy-Nannigans’ founding members.
Another member, Fi Morano, got started when she was just 12 years-old after attending a renaissance faire. She appreciated the themes of self-acceptance and empowerment emphasized by belly-dancing groups, but she’s also a big fan of dance. After watching the group perform, she had to join in.
“The key word is ‘dance’ and you can get me there,” Morano said.
Another belly-dancing group also performed Saturday. Hailing from White River Junction, the Raq-ettes Troupe emphasized the cultural understanding of belly dancing, which originated out of Egypt.
Troupe leader Amity Alize said the style often gets a bad wrap due to old movies and television series using belly dancers as a cultural stand-in at exotic locales, but the term “bellydance” is more of a categorization differentiating the dancing style with more typical Western “foot dances” that rely on moving limbs.
With the Egyptian belly-dancing style, it’s all in hips and stomach. Today’s modern practitioners, however, are a little less exotic.
“We’re all 40- to 60-years-old and have normal jobs,” Alize said.
Alize is the founder of the Raq-on Dance Studio in White River Junction. The term “raq” is the Arabic translation of the word “dance.”
Other vendors who attended the Gathering of the Realms included Groennfell Meadery; Wolf's Den Armoury; Echoes of The Phoenix; Midnight, Moonlight and Magic; Papa's 3d Creations; Vermont's Farmhouse Jerky Co; Alicia Starkweather; Astro Munchiez and metaphysical shop Phoenix Dragon LLC.
Xander Radley said he started Phoenix Dragon together with Cyndi Clugston down in Shelburne three years ago. Right now, they sell items exclusively online, but he’d like to grow the business into a retail store. His speciality is orgone pyramids and tarot card readings, he said, but he decided to expand into other metaphysical objects after recognizing that there were a lot of knockoffs from inexperienced vendors.
During renaissance faires, he said he’ll often run into people interested in the metaphysical, and they’re curious to know more about the specialities. He can usually help.
“They don’t know how deep it goes,” he said.
