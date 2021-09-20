ST. ALBANS — Just after sunset Saturday, the sky swelled with shades of pink, purple and orange, and the crowds at Hard’Ack Recreation Area danced under the afterglow.
With more than 1,500 people surrounding them, A.J. Holzscheiter’s family members were grateful — for the community, for its support and for the weather.
“Even if it did rain, we’d have been happy with the turnout,” Don Wells, husband of A.J.’s mother Andrea Wells, said.
“A.J. pulled a miracle,” John Holzscheiter, A.J.’s father, said.
This past Saturday, Sept. 18, the Afterglow benefit concert returned for its second iteration after organizers canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year featured live music, food trucks and plenty of dancing throughout the day and early evening in honor of A.J., who died of suicide in 2018.
1 of 14
Afterglow Music Festival01
Quadra took the stage to round out Afterglow's musical acts, which included Bad Horsey and Glass Onion.
Quadra took the stage to round out Afterglow's musical acts, which included Bad Horsey and Glass Onion.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival02
Glass Onion finishes up its set during in the late afternoon of the Afterglow benefit concert.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival03
A.J. Holzscheiter's family takes the stage after band Glass Onion finishes up their afternoon set.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival04
Event organizer John Holzscheiter (right) introduces the band Quadra at the Afterglow Music Festival.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival05
Quadra played the final set of the night to round out the Afterglow benefit concert.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival06
Lauren Diette preps a pizza at the Fire on the Mountain Pizza booth. Food trucks and restaurants from throughout the area were busy during much of the day.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival07
The crowd danced to classic covers by Quadra as the sun went down Saturday.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival08
The crowd danced to classic covers as the sun went down Saturday.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival09
The crowd danced to classic covers as the sun went down Saturday.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival10
Crowds covered the Hard'Ack Recreation Area slope to hear music, dance and enjoy Saturday's beautiful weather.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival11
A group of St. Albans high school students played football near the top of the hill as music floated up from below.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival12
People flocked to food trucks and stands to experience the local foods available at the event.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival13
T-shirts and prints of A.J.'s photography were available to buy as a way to raise money for local recreation and mental health organizations.
Josh Ellerbrock
Afterglow Music Festival14
Event organizer John Holzscheiter pumps up the crowd between sets.
Josh Ellerbrock
“We weren’t going to lose A.J. and let him fade away,” Holzscheiter said. “That’s what started the idea of Afterglow. Let’s do a benefit concert.”
Event proceeds go towards Northwestern Counciling and Support Services, the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, as well as the St. Albans Recreation Department and Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
In 2019, the concert raised $27,000 for the organizations. If the crowds were any indication, this year’s event was expected to pull in even more.
While music played a large part throughout day, organizers also took the time to raise awareness of suicide in order to prevent such tragedies in the future. In between sets, NCSS mental health professionals Tom Murphy and Tony Stevens laid out some of the basics of how to engage with people on the difficult subject.
“The more we can talk about it, the more people are comfortable reaching out,” Lance Metayer, NCSS team leader of school-based clinical services, said.
Two to three die by suicide per week in Vermont, according to Vermont Suicide Prevention Center statistics. The organization recommends that people be informed, open and direct when talking about suicide in order to help people better connect with the support they need and allow loved ones to recognize critical warning signs.
Valerie Pallotta, co-director of the Josh Pallotta Fund, also emphasized the need for community-wide support, which was exemplified by the more than 1,000 people who sat on the slopes of Hard’Ack Saturday night.
“We need to focus on stuff like this. Awareness is one thing, but it helps to have things like this,” she said on stage as Holzscheiter stood next to her under the early evening sky. “Let’s build programs to prevent [suicide] where they don’t even have the thought.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.